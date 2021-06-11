NGHTMRE is Hosting a Livestream Featuring Pro Skaters Tony Hawk and Elliot Sloan

The Insomniac-powered livestream is titled "The Highlands" and will debut next week.
NGHTMRE

The Insomniac-powered livestream is titled "The Highlands" and will debut next week.

NGHTMRE is getting ready to debut one of the most unique livestreams of the year. 

Midway through next week he will be airing a performance with Ghastly and Wavedash. While that's an awesome lineup, you may be asking yourself, "What's so special about three sets from these artists?" Well, they're boardsliding their way into the world of professional skateboarding and performing while a number of skaters dazzle with tricks during their sets. 

They didn't recruit just any skaters for the Insomniac-powered event, dubbed The Highlands. They've teamed up with the sport's most notable figure, Tony Hawk, who will be joined on the ramp by NGHTMRE's longtime friend and gold medalist Elliot Sloan, as well as Tom Schaar, Clay Kreiner, and more.

Tickets before the day of the show are listed at $15.00 but for ten dollars more, fans can purchase virtual VIP meet-and-greet passes that give them access to a post-show chat with NGHTMRE and Sloan via the livestream platform Veeps.

The Highlands will take place on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021. You can purchase tickets to the virtual event here.

