For his performance on the third day of the virtual Lollapalooza 2020 celebration, NGHTMRE digitally recreated one of the festival's most iconic stages. Using green screen technology, the multi-genre producer was able to simulate the dance music-focused Perry's Stage. Although COVID-19 put a damper on in-person Lollapalooza plans, NGHTMRE's simulated version of Chicago enhanced the livestream experience by transporting viewers to the stage they longed for.

Throughout NGHTMRE's performance, fans were excited to hear him drop some unreleased tunes alongside his wide range of classics. While the full set has not yet been uploaded, those who missed the show might be in luck after he teased the release of the full performance on Twitter.

Lollapalooza's virtual celebration kicked off on July 30th, 2020 and ends today, August 2nd after a closing performance from Chicago native Kaskade. In addition to NGHTMRE, the virtual festival featured performances from Alison Wonderland, Carnage, ZHU, Louis the Child, Valentino Khan, and many more.

