Social Distancing Ignored in 5,000-Person Electronic Concert in Nice, France Over the Weekend

Ignoring many of the social distancing guidelines shared by the world's medical community, a large group of people in France gathered for an outdoor concert over the weekend.

While some underground events have been broken up for hosting around 100 people, the concert in the city of Nice attracted over 5,000 people, who gathered to see a performance from hometown artist The Avener. French news station France 3 Provence-Alpes obtained footage of the party, which displayed a packed crowd with few people wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, released a statement on Twitter addressing the event and shared his regrets that mask guidelines were not upheld by attendees.

Yesterday’s event at #Nice06 complied with government guidelines as indicated by the prefecture: counting for compliance with the 5000 gauge, distance guidelines reminded via audio and signage messages and masks highly recommended. We regret that these instructions have not been sufficiently respected and ask the State to review the decree which governs major events in order to impose the wearing of masks, even outside. At #Nice06, it will now be mandatory for all our events. (Translated from French)

At the time of writing, the results of the aforementioned review on large-scale events have not yet been released, leaving many to wonder what the future of concerts in Nice looks like.

Credit: Daily Mail, France 3 Provence-Alpes