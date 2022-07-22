Nickelodeon Is Throwing a Family-Friendly Music Festival With San Holo, LP Giobbi, More

Get ready to see some of EDM, pop and hip-hop's biggest stars share the stage with... SpongeBob SquarePants.

Nickelodeon has announced NickFest, a family-friendly music festival coming this fall to Southern California. In an effort to cultivate an experience that highlights the lighthearted nature of the brand, every aspect of the fest will be inspired by the iconic children's cable channel's programming.

Organizers promise food from star chefs inspired by their programs, activities based on fan-favorite Nickelodeon show moments and special appearances from some of the brand's notable characters like Arnold from Hey Arnold, Tommy and Chuckie from Rugrats, Blue from Blue's Clues and Bikini Bottom's SpongeBob and Patrick.

And, of course, plenty of slime.

Revealed late last month by the iconic children's cable channel, the festival's lineup features a diverse cast that covers electronic, hip-hop, pop and everything in-between. Attendees of all ages will be able to find music to party to, such as performances from dance music stars San Holo and LP Giobbi. Also set for performances at NickFest are The Kid LAROI, MONSTA X, 24kGoldn, beabadoobee and Tai Verdes, among others.

Nickelodeon's NickFest is scheduled for October 22-23, 2022 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Tickets to the family-friendly music festival go on sale Tuesday, July 26th at 10am PT (1pm ET). You can learn more about the event here and check out the full lineup below.