Nicky Romero to Ring In 2022 With 3-Hour Streaming Event
Fresh off this week's 10-year anniversary of his generational dance anthem, "I Could Be The One" with Avicii, Nicky Romero has announced a New Year's Eve livestream to ring in 2022.
The three-hour show will be available exclusively on Romero's website, where he will play a DJ set from 11:55-1AM CET. Marc Benjamin will open the show at 11PM and Wildstylez, who is also known as one-half of prolific hardstyle duo Project One, is scheduled to close out the stream with an hourlong performance from 1-2 AM. You can tune in here.
Romero's party comes just in time close out a monster year for the Dutch producer, whose label, Protocol Recordings, finally scored its own spot on the Amsterdam Dance Event party lineup this November. He also released a whopping nine original singles this year, many of which came paired with extended mixes, and an additional six tracks under his Monocule alias.
In case you miss the stream, you can catch Romero in Miami next year Ultra Music Festival, where he is slated to headline the March 25-27 event.
