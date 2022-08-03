Skip to main content
Watch Nicky Romero Pay Tribute to Avicii In Heartfelt Tomorrowland 2022 Performance

Watch Nicky Romero Pay Tribute to Avicii In Heartfelt Tomorrowland 2022 Performance

Nicky Romero closed out his set by playing "I Could Be The One," a nostalgic track that he co-produced with Avicii and released back in 2012.

Kevin Anthony Canales

Nicky Romero closed out his set by playing "I Could Be The One," a nostalgic track that he co-produced with Avicii and released back in 2012.

The 2022 edition of Tomorrowland just wrapped up this past weekend, and dance music titan Nicky Romero paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Avicii to close out his performance.

To wrap up his electrifying set, Romero played "I Could Be The One," a seminal track that he produced and wrote alongside Avicii in 2012. The record is now prevalently considered a generational dance anthem.

As the crowd prepared for the song's distinctive drop, they could be seen belting along to its timeless lyrics: "I could be the one to make you feel that way / I could be the one to set you free." Watch the surreal moment below.

More than 600 artists performed at this year's Tomorrowland, marking it as one of the festival's biggest events to date. Artists included Charlotte de Witte, who made history as the first woman to close out the Mainstage, Hardwell, Alesso, Martin Garrix and many more.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FY_bp92XEAI4poz
EVENTS

We Attended a Secret Party In the Forest at Tomorrowland 2022—Here's What It Looked Like

Embedded deep in the forests of the world's biggest electronic music festival, the secret stage was organized by FTX.

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago
Calvin Harris
EVENTS

Calvin Harris Is Returning to Wynn Las Vegas In 2022—But Only for One Night

The rare DJ set at XS Nightclub marks the Grammy-winning artist's first in over a decade at the Wynn.

By Rachel Kupfer3 hours ago
59747047-10972355-Jake_Boehm_has_revealed_how_he_makes_49_000_a_month_by_letting_p-a-1_1656667230021 (1)
Lifestyle

A TikToker Is Making Over $49,000 a Month Inviting Followers to Blast EDM While He Sleeps

Australian TikTok creator Jake Boehm quite literally isn't sleeping on this social media stunt.

By Lennon Cihak7 hours ago

But with each festival where we dance under the sky, we'll never forget the legacy that Avicii left behind. The prolific songwriter, producer and DJ released some of the most shape-shifting tracks in electronic dance music history, like "Levels," "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother."

Follow Nicky Romero:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero
Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero
Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero
Spotify: sptfy.com/6IW1

Tags
terms:
TomorrowlandAviciiI Could Be The OneNicky Romero

Related

K8aaR1u
NEWS

Nicky Romero Pays Tribute to The Late Avicii At Ultra Singapore

Close friend Nicky Romero Play unreleased Avicii track at Ultra Singapore

A photo of Nicky Romero and Avicii backstage at a show.
NEWS

Nicky Romero and Avicii's "I Could Be The One" Hits 200 Million Spotify Streams

Nicky Romero wrote a heartfelt tribute to Avicii in light of the milestone.

Nicky Romero Protocol Recordings Label Night for Amsterdam Dance Event at Escape Nightclub
EVENTS

Nicky Romero to Ring In 2022 With 3-Hour Streaming Event

Romero, Wildstylez and Marc Benjamin will each perform for one hour between 11PM and 2AM CET, with Romero taking the stage at 11:55 to ring in the new year.

avicii
NEWS

Tomorrowland's One World Radio to Pay Tribute to Avicii on Third Anniversary of His Death

Avicii's peers will share their perspectives on the late star's groundbreaking music and lasting legacy.

Rose Garden stage
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Day 2: Dua Lipa, Armin, and an Amazing Fan Tribute to Avicii

A truly beautiful day contained stunning performances, an amazing atmosphere, and a special moment during Nicky Romero's set on the Mainstage.

avicii
NEWS

Stream: Tomorrowland's One World Radio Tribute to Avicii Is Now Live

The stream remembers Avicii three years to the day after his tragic death.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Releases New EP, Redefined

Redefined includes two new tracks from Nicky Romero.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Drops Remix for Martin Garrix's "Drown"

This comes just a week after Nicky Romero released his "Redefine" EP.