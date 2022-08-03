Watch Nicky Romero Pay Tribute to Avicii In Heartfelt Tomorrowland 2022 Performance
The 2022 edition of Tomorrowland just wrapped up this past weekend, and dance music titan Nicky Romero paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Avicii to close out his performance.
To wrap up his electrifying set, Romero played "I Could Be The One," a seminal track that he produced and wrote alongside Avicii in 2012. The record is now prevalently considered a generational dance anthem.
As the crowd prepared for the song's distinctive drop, they could be seen belting along to its timeless lyrics: "I could be the one to make you feel that way / I could be the one to set you free." Watch the surreal moment below.
More than 600 artists performed at this year's Tomorrowland, marking it as one of the festival's biggest events to date. Artists included Charlotte de Witte, who made history as the first woman to close out the Mainstage, Hardwell, Alesso, Martin Garrix and many more.
But with each festival where we dance under the sky, we'll never forget the legacy that Avicii left behind. The prolific songwriter, producer and DJ released some of the most shape-shifting tracks in electronic dance music history, like "Levels," "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother."
