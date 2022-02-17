Skip to main content
Nicky Romero Throws Down Huge DJ Set at Domaine Atlanta

The Protocol Recordings boss was the latest high-profile DJ to rip Domaine.

Kevin Anthony Canales

After a larger-than-life performance by Nicky Romero, it's safe to say Atlanta's Domaine Nightclub is back in full force.

Romero, a bona fide tastemaker and one of the EDM scene's most influential progressive house producers, threw down at the club last Friday, February 11th. He cycled through his hits like the dance music vet he is, dropping crowd-pleasers like "Acid Is My DNA," "Destiny," and "See You On The Dancefloor."

That last track was fitting, as the 26,000-square foot venue was transformed into a carefree and rollicking dancefloor the entire night. And after a multimillion dollar renovation which included a state-of-the-art update to the club's live production, the energy was palpable.

The Protocol Recordings boss was the latest high-profile DJ to rip Domaine, and he'll be followed a bunch more. Located in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, the club is primed for performances from dance music polymath Morgan Page, live mashup extraordinaire Sickick, famed Aussie sister duo NERVO, and separate shows with two chart-topping Brazilian DJ duos, Dubdogz and Cat Dealers. You can purchase tickets to Domaine's upcoming shows here.

Check out the recap from the night below.

