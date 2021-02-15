Night Bass Announces 7th Anniversary Livestream Event

In honor of the 7th anniversary of Night Bass, the label will be hosting a celebratory livestream. Since an in-person party is unsafe due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they will be teaming up with Beatport for the online event.

Label boss, AC Slater announced the event on Twitter and shared who would be taking the virtual stage. For his label's 7th anniversary, Slater promises "a line up of legends & future legends I admire spanning various musical styles within the Night Bass spectrum."

Fans can expect to see performances from the boss himself, Flava D, DJ Q, Bleu Clair, GRiZ, and more. Fans have become particularly excited about the latter of the group's performance, as GRiZ recently teased that he might drop some rare, unreleased house songs during his set.

Night Bass' 7 Year Anniversary" livestream is set to take place Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 1PM PT (10AM ET) on Beatport's Twitch channel.

