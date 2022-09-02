REZZ Announces Return of Audiovisual Mix, "Nightmare On REZZ St"

As lightning cracks across the sky, REZZ lets out an ominous laugh at the horror she's about to unleash.

Every October since 2018, fans of REZZ have been crossing their fingers hoping that she'd bring back her special Halloween audiovisual mix, "Nightmare on REZZ St." While the mix is timeless enough to enjoy season after season, she's now returning with some spine-tingling news: 2022 marks the return of her frightening mix.

In true REZZ fashion, she's kept details shrouded in a veil of mystery. With nothing more than clock emojis and what appears to be the mix's artwork, fans will have to contain their excitement until more information is revealed.

Those lucky enough to snag tickets to this year's Red Rocks takeover, "REZZ Rocks IV," before it quickly sold out will get a chance to experience a special "Nightmare on REZZ St." performance on the first day of the event.

She took to Instagram to reveal a pair of upcoming shows at the iconic Colorado venue as well as their lineups. Fans will get to party with Of The Trees, Chee, Mary Droppinz, EDDIE and Class of 2022 star Wreckno, among others.

At the time of writing, REZZ has not shared any more details on the upcoming "Nightmare on REZZ St," including a release date. In the meantime, you can check out the inaugural mix below.

