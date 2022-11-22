Skip to main content
Watch Rezz Haunt Red Rocks With Full "Nightmare On Rezz Street 2" Performance

The entire set from the first night of Rezz's Halloween weekend run has been uploaded to her YouTube channel.

After summoning demons to Red Rocks late last month, Rezz is sharing the story.

The weekend before Halloween, the fabled open-air venue hosted two nights of music from Rezz for "Rezz Rocks IV," the first of which featured a special performance called "Nightmare On Rezz Street 2."

The show took place just two days after the release of her audiovisual mix of the same name. The follow-up to 2018's debut, the new mix featured 12 new solo tracks that harken back to the early days of Rezz's career. Many of these songs were featured in her near-two-hour performance at Red Rocks, and now she's giving fans all over the world a chance to live the nightmare.

Rezz has now uploaded the full 4K recording of her "Nightmare On Rezz Street 2" show. Not only can fans take in the eerie sounds of her turbocharged set, but they can also get up close and personal with the intense visuals and crowd reactions from inside the venue.

Check out the full performance live from Red Rocks below.

