"Nobody Else Has To Die" Benefit Concert to Raise Overdose Awareness In Los Angeles

Hosted by End Overdose and Restless Nites, the March 10th event will offer free fentanyl test strips.

Fentanyl overdose is officially the single leading cause of death among young adults in the United States, according to the CDC, and on March 10th in Los Angeles, the dance music community is taking up arms.

The aptly-titled "Nobody Else Has To Die" benefit concert will be hosted by End Overdose, a non-profit dedicated to combatting drug-related deaths via education and medical intervention training. Its lineup, curated by local promoter Restless Nites, will include DJ sets by Black Marble, Drab Majesty and Sextile as well as live performances by the likes of Madeline Goldstein and Aurat.

Free fentanyl test strips and End Overdose merchandise will also be available at the concert, which is set to run from 8PM to 2AM at 1720 Warehouse LA. 

Overall, the event is meant to destigmatize conversations about drug use and addiction, as well as to raise awareness for the organization's different harm reduction initiatives. These include online opioid overdose response training, naloxone awareness events and staff and client training for drug treatment centers.

“End Overdose wants to show the creative community that our resources are accessible to all," said Mike Giegerich, the Chief Talent Officer of End Overdose. "Even if you’re not there, you can take our free online Narcan training at endoverdose.net and have Narcan shipped straight to your door nationwide!"

You can check out the full "Nobody Else Has To Die" lineup below and purchase tickets here. You can also donate directly to End Overdose via Paypal

FOLLOW END OVERDOSE: 

Facebook: facebook.com/end.overdose
Twitter: twitter.com/endoverdose
Instagram: instagram.com/end.overdose
Website: endoverdose.net

FOLLOW RESTLESS NITES: 

Twitter: twitter.com/restlessnites
Instagram: instagram.com/restlessnights
Website: restlessnites.com

