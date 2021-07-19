Nocturnal Wonderland Reveals Stellar 2021 Lineup With Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, More
Insomniac's longest-running festival, Nocturnal Wonderland, is set to return September 18-19 at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater with a jam-packed lineup for its 26th edition.
Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, Kill the Noise, Malaa, LP Giobbi, and many more will take the stage. Also appearing will be Sian, who will be performing a "techno classics" set, as well as Downlink and Modestep, who will be dropping a B2B drum & bass set.
Attendees have the opportunity to camp on the festival grounds and can choose from tent, RV, or lakeside camping options. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full lineup below.
