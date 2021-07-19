Nocturnal Wonderland Reveals Stellar 2021 Lineup With Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, More
Publish date:

Nocturnal Wonderland Reveals Stellar 2021 Lineup With Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, More

Kill the Noise, Malaa, LP Giobbi, and more are also set for performances.
Author:

Insomniac Events

Kill the Noise, Malaa, LP Giobbi, and more are also set for performances.

Insomniac's longest-running festival, Nocturnal Wonderland, is set to return September 18-19 at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater with a jam-packed lineup for its 26th edition. 

Flux Paviliondeadmau5, Kill the Noise, Malaa, LP Giobbi, and many more will take the stage. Also appearing will be Sian, who will be performing a "techno classics" set, as well as Downlink and Modestep, who will be dropping a B2B drum & bass set.

Attendees have the opportunity to camp on the festival grounds and can choose from tent, RV, or lakeside camping options. You can purchase tickets here and check out the full lineup below. 

Nocturnal Wonderland takes over the Glen Helen Amphitheater this September 18th and 19th. 

Nocturnal Wonderland takes over the Glen Helen Amphitheater this September 18th and 19th. 

Recommended Articles

zhu
EVENTS

ZHU Announces 2021 Headlining Gigs in New York and Los Angeles

French house producer Shiba San will support the Grammy-nominated artist at Avant Gardner and the Greek Theatre.

Alter-Ego-main
NEWS

Grimes is Judging a New Singing Competition Show—For Digital Avatars

Grimes will join will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, and more on the "Alter Ego" panel this fall.

slipknot daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

This Ridiculous Slipknot vs. Daft Punk Mashup Actually Works

I DID MY TIME!

FOLLOW NOCTURNAL WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/nocturnalwonderland
Twitter: twitter.com/nocturnalwland
Instagram: instagram.com/nocturnalwland

Related

nocturnal-wonderland-2016-arrests 2
EVENTS

More Artists Announced for Nocturnal Wonderland 2019 Lineup

The Parliament Art Car has officially arrived.

the gorge
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Unveils Stellar 2021 Lineup With REZZ, Alison Wonderland, More

The festival is scheduled to take place October 1st and 2nd.

nocturnal-wonderland-2016-arrests 2
NEWS

Nocturnal Wonderland 2019 to be Cut Short Each Night by New Sound Laws

Pasquale Rotella announced updates for Nocturnal Wonderland 2019.

Nocturnal Wonderland
NEWS

The Nocturnal Wonderland Lineup Is Here!

Insomniac's Nocturnal Wonderland finally announces their festival lineup.

Nocturnal Wonderland
EVENTS

Nitti Gritti, Barely Alive, Drezo, More to Perform at Upcoming Nocturnal Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Benny Benassi, GG Magree, and Borgore are also set to perform, among others.

An overhead shot of Insomniac's SoCal electronic music festival Nocturnal Wonderland.
EVENTS

Nocturnal Wonderland's 2019 Lineup has Arrived in Full

Sound laws won't keep Nocturnal Wonderland from going full send this year.

36464074_2189803484369071_1536074648024776704_o
EVENTS

Nocturnal Wonderland 2018 Set Times and Mobile App Available Now

Nocturnal Wonderland has updated their mobile application to display set times and more festival information.

An overhead shot of Insomniac's SoCal electronic music festival Nocturnal Wonderland.
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces the Return of Nocturnal Wonderland

The San Bernardino festival is set to return in September 2021.