Nitti Gritti, Barely Alive, Drezo, More to Perform at Upcoming Nocturnal Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Ahead of this weekend's "Nocturnal Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon," Insomniac has unveiled a massive lineup to tide fans over until the festival's momentous in-person return in 2021.

True to Insomniac's genre-traversing ways, the lineup represents the best in both house and bass music. Repping the dubstep and trap scenes are Nitti Gritti, Barely Alive, Modestep, and Borgore. Set to grace the digital stage for the autumn livestream from the house music realm are Chris Lorenzo, Drezo, GG Magree, Justin Martin, VNSSA, and dance music legend Benny Benassi, among others.

The livestream event will kick off at 6PM PT (9PM ET) this Friday, September 18th and Saturday, September 19th on Insomniac’s YouTube and Twitch channels. You can check out Insomniac's announcement and full lineup below via Twitter.

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella also recently announced the return of the in-person version of Nocturnal Wonderland, which is scheduled for September 18th and 19th, 2021 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California.

The announcement is, of course, predicated on the notion that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will no longer adversely affect the festival circuit. Pre-sale tickets will become available on Thursday, September 17th at 12PM PT (3PM ET).

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents

Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents

Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents