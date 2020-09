Insomniac's latest can't-miss "Rave-A-Thon" is here. The famed dance music event brand is live with the virtual edition of its wildly popular Nocturnal Wonderland festival.

Set to appear on today's livestream event are BlackGummy, Justin Martin, Drezo, Benny Benassi, Nitti Gritti, Borgore, Modestep, and GG Magree. You can check out the full schedule and tune into the livestream below.

NOCTURNAL WONDERLAND VIRTUAL RAVE-A-THON SCHEDULE