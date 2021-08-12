NOISIΛ Announce Final London Show
NOISIΛ Announce Final London Show

The iconic trio's farewell tour ends in December 2021.
A wave of sadness washed over the electronic community when beloved electronic music trio NOISIΛ announced their impending split in late 2019.

The iconic drum & bass group originally intended to call it quits at the end of 2020, but their farewell tour was postponed indefinitely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many fans have been holding out hope that the time away would lead them to reconsider, NOISIΛ ultimately confirmed that the end is near.

They've now announced their last-ever show in the UK's capital, which will go down at the legendary Printworks on December 10th, 2021. Before that, the band will be stopping in Budapest, Toulouse, and San Bernardino for Escape Halloween, to name a few.

Though the show is sadly coming to an end, it's important to bask in the positives. The trio unveiled their long-awaited track "Supersonic," a massive collab with Skrillex, josh pan, and Dylan Brady, in June. Two members also have branched off into exciting solo careers: Nik Roos revealed a new alias called Sleepernet and Thys has released a slew of original music in 2021.

To keep up with the legacy of NOISIΛ, fans can follow VISION Recordings, the group's flagship record label, as well as the brand's Patreon.

