Kaskade, Zeds Dead, REZZ, More Announced on North Coast Music Festival 2021 Lineup

There are few things more exciting than the announcement of a monster music festival lineup. Next to reveal their 2021 plans is the beloved North Coast Music Festival, which is moving to a new location this Labor Day Weekend for its 11th edition, making a new home at the recently renovated SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

The lineup for this year's event is better than we could've imagined, featuring headline performances by Kaskade, GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Louis The Child, Ganja White Night, and REZZ. The star-power doesn't stop there. Also taking the stage will be Chris Lake, Claude VonStroke, Green Velvet, Whethan, NGHTMRE, San Holo, Liquid Stranger, and an appearance by deadmau5's TESTPILOT alias, among many others.

The new location brings exciting new opportunities. The Main Stage will now be located inside the stadium, allowing fans to either dance in the crowd or from an elevated position in the grandstands. There will be a second stage inside a large, air-conditioned and well-ventilated soccer dome, as well as two more stages located on the seven brand new surrounding turf soccer fields. The massive venue will allow room for artist- and label-curated takeovers and expanded interactive art installations, among other new features that are still to be announced.

The North Coast team is very much aware that things can change at any given moment, as we painfully learned over the course of 2020, but they are hopeful for a return in five months' time. Organizers have shared that everyone who is participating in the event—regardless of capacity—will be required to follow the guidelines laid out by local authorities and health experts. In order to ease patrons' minds, they will be offering full refunds and transfers to 2022.

North Coast Music Festival is set to take place September 3rd to 5th, 2021 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow, March 26th, at 1PM CT. You can purchase passes here.

