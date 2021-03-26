Kaskade, Zeds Dead, REZZ, More Announced on North Coast Music Festival 2021 Lineup

Kaskade, Zeds Dead, REZZ, More Announced on North Coast Music Festival 2021 Lineup

The festival will also feature performances by GRiZ, Louis The Child, Chris Lake, Lane 8, and many more.
Author:
Publish date:

North Coast Music Festival Facebook

The festival will also feature performances by GRiZ, Louis The Child, Chris Lake, Lane 8, and many more.

There are few things more exciting than the announcement of a monster music festival lineup. Next to reveal their 2021 plans is the beloved North Coast Music Festival, which is moving to a new location this Labor Day Weekend for its 11th edition, making a new home at the recently renovated SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

The lineup for this year's event is better than we could've imagined, featuring headline performances by Kaskade, GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Louis The Child, Ganja White Night, and REZZ. The star-power doesn't stop there. Also taking the stage will be Chris Lake, Claude VonStroke, Green Velvet, Whethan, NGHTMRE, San Holo, Liquid Stranger, and an appearance by deadmau5's TESTPILOT alias, among many others.

The new location brings exciting new opportunities. The Main Stage will now be located inside the stadium, allowing fans to either dance in the crowd or from an elevated position in the grandstands. There will be a second stage inside a large, air-conditioned and well-ventilated soccer dome, as well as two more stages located on the seven brand new surrounding turf soccer fields. The massive venue will allow room for artist- and label-curated takeovers and expanded interactive art installations, among other new features that are still to be announced.

Check out the full announcement below. 

The North Coast team is very much aware that things can change at any given moment, as we painfully learned over the course of 2020, but they are hopeful for a return in five months' time. Organizers have shared that everyone who is participating in the event—regardless of capacity—will be required to follow the guidelines laid out by local authorities and health experts. In order to ease patrons' minds, they will be offering full refunds and transfers to 2022.

North Coast Music Festival is set to take place September 3rd to 5th, 2021 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow, March 26th, at 1PM CT. You can purchase passes here

FOLLOW NORTH COAST MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/northcoastfest
Instagram: instagram.com/northcoastfest
Twitter: twitter.com/northcoastfest

Related

Electric Zoo Festival in NYC (2018)
EVENTS

Seven Lions, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, More Announced on Electric Zoo 2021 Lineup

Organizers announced that they were planning "the biggest line-up in the history of Electric Zoo" back in July.

Summer Camp Music Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, REZZ, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The festival will also features performances by STS9, Tipper, Emancipator, CloZee, LSDream, and many more.

aLIVE coverage - ELEMENTS Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, Ganja White Night, More to Perform At Elements Music & Arts Festival 2021

The festival will also feature performances by Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Diplo, CloZee, Yotto, Tokimonsta, and many more.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring REZZ, Snails, CloZee, More

Following the postponement of its 2020 edition due to COVID-19, the festival retained all of its headliners except one major bass music artist.

pjimage-17
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead and Rezz Drop Highly Anticipated Collaboration, "Into The Abyss"

You asked, they delivered.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Kaskade, Seven Lions, Zeds Dead, ZHU, More to Appear at EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon This Weekend

See you under the virtual sky.

image001
EVENTS

Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Announces New Competition, Performances by Kaskade, Subtronics, More [Exclusive]

The famed brand's first college music festival of 2021 will feature over 50 schools competing to win a performance from the EDM giants.

Deadbeats Hawaii
EVENTS

Zeds Dead, Rusko and More to Headline Deadbeats Hawaii 2020

Catch Zeds Dead, Rusko, 1788-L, Grandtheft, Lick, and Sippy on March 28th in Kapolei.