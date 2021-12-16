North Coast Music Festival to Host Armin van Buuren, ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson, More In 2022
Playing on its core tenet of "Celebrate Our Differences," Illinois' North Coast Music Festival has announced a massive first wave lineup for its 2022 edition. It comes complete with representation of all the major EDM genres as well as a slew of local artists.
Lineup highlights include a handful of stages curated by industry-leading labels, including FISHER's Catch & Release, Diplo's Higher Ground, and Seven Lions' Ophelia Records, as well as headlining performances by Armin van Buuren, ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson and Kaytranada.
The Midwest staple, now in its 12th edition, will return to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview after a successful debut last year. The 2021 event drew 78,000 attendees across three days and saw the implementation of immersive art installations like The Void, Into the Fog and the Chill Dome. Organizers have hinted that these experiences are set to level up next fall.
Tier 1 GA and VIP tickets for North Coast Music Festival 2022 are on sale here. Single-day passes and a second wave of artist announcements are also on the way, according to organizers. Check out the full "first wave" lineup below.
