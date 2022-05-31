Win a 2022 VIP Ticket Bundle for North Coast, One of Chicago's Top EDM Festivals

With festival season in full swing, choosing which events you want to attend can get difficult—especially if you have to budget for your favorite ones.

So EDM.com has partnered with one of the biggest and most popular music festivals in Chicago, North Coast, to exclusively give away a huge VIP bundle.

The organizers of North Coast Music Festival are preparing for a monster edition this Labor Day, which boasts one of the year's most jaw-dropping lineups across the electronic dance music scene. With Armin van Buuren, ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson, Madeon, Seven Lions and so many more ready to grace the stage, North Coast 2022 has the feel of a must-see fest.

Read on to find out about the giveaway's instructions and prizes.

Giveaway Prizes

A pair of VIP tickets to North Coast Festival 2022 Side-stage viewing access during Boogie T's set Boogie T merch pack (1 t-shirt and 1 sweatshirt each)

Instagram Ticket Giveaway Rules

Follow North Coast, EDM.com and Boogie T on Instagram In the official Instagram Giveaway post below, tag one friend who you would bring to North Coast 2022 Share the official Instagram Giveaway post to your Story and tag @edm

You can check out the Boogie T merch prize package below and find the full lineup for North Coast 2022 here.

Boogie T Merch Prize Package For North Coast Music Festival Giveaway Boogie T Merch Item 1 For North Coast Festival Giveaway 1 / 2

