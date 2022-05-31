Win a 2022 VIP Ticket Bundle for North Coast, One of Chicago's Top EDM Festivals
With festival season in full swing, choosing which events you want to attend can get difficult—especially if you have to budget for your favorite ones.
So EDM.com has partnered with one of the biggest and most popular music festivals in Chicago, North Coast, to exclusively give away a huge VIP bundle.
The organizers of North Coast Music Festival are preparing for a monster edition this Labor Day, which boasts one of the year's most jaw-dropping lineups across the electronic dance music scene. With Armin van Buuren, ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson, Madeon, Seven Lions and so many more ready to grace the stage, North Coast 2022 has the feel of a must-see fest.
Read on to find out about the giveaway's instructions and prizes.
Recommended Articles
EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 10
Cassian, Mind Against, Yotto, and more feature in the May 2022 edition of The House Brew.
Watch ILLENIUM Preview New Music During 2022 Headlining Run at The Gorge
ILLENIUM isn't slowing his stride when it comes to showcasing new music in the pipeline.
Malaa Announces Debut Album, "DON MALAA"
Fans will finally have the debut album from one of dance music's most enigmatic producers over seven years since he broke into the scene.
Giveaway Prizes
- A pair of VIP tickets to North Coast Festival 2022
- Side-stage viewing access during Boogie T's set
- Boogie T merch pack (1 t-shirt and 1 sweatshirt each)
Instagram Ticket Giveaway Rules
- Follow North Coast, EDM.com and Boogie T on Instagram
- In the official Instagram Giveaway post below, tag one friend who you would bring to North Coast 2022
- Share the official Instagram Giveaway post to your Story and tag @edm
You can check out the Boogie T merch prize package below and find the full lineup for North Coast 2022 here.
Boogie T Merch Prize Package For North Coast Music Festival Giveaway
FOLLOW NORTH COAST MUSIC FESTIVAL:
Facebook: facebook.com/northcoastfest
Instagram: instagram.com/northcoastfest
Twitter: twitter.com/northcoastfest
Website: northcoastfestival.com
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Puuzvw