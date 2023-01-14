Flume, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, More Confirmed for North Coast Music Festival 2023
North Coast Music Festival is back—and arguably bigger than ever.
We were on the ground at last year's stunning fest, which took ravers on a technicolor journey through Chicagoland's EDM zeitgeist.
Now, North Coast is set to return to the Windy City over Labor Day Weekend, 2023. And after its organizers announced a huge first phase of artists, fans can expect the energy of a tornado this year.
The 2023 edition of North Coast will feature Marshmello, Flume, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Duke Dumont, NGHTMRE and Chris Lake, among other headliners. The undercard is also stellar, featuring Valentino Khan, ROSSY, Lab Group, Elohim, Maddy O'Neal and EDM.com Class of 2022 star Wreckno.
You can purchase passes to North Coast 2023 here and check out the full to-date lineup below.
