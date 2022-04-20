Northern Nights Will Be the First Music Festival to Have Dispensaries Located at Stages

Thanks to Northern Nights, it's never been easier to break the grass ceiling.

Ahead of the electronic music festival's return to California's scenic Redwood Forest, organizers have announced that they will become the first music festival to feature multiple onsite dispensaries, as well as the first to have them at its stages. Naturally, the announcement arrives on 4/20.

In years past, Northern Nights' cannabis-forward ethos led them to become the first music festival to establish legal onsite sales and consumption of recreational marijuana. Now it's even easier for attendees, who will be able to purchase products from top dispensaries just a stone's throw from the festival's various stages.

Scheduled for July 15-17, the 2022 edition of Northern Nights will also feature "medicated dining" and "cannabis yoga," among other bespoke experiences offered in the Tree Lounge consumption area as part of the festival's three-day wellness programming. After all, you can't spell healthcare without THC.

The experiential exploits don't stop there. One of the most unique features of the boutique fest is its River Stage, where fans bring colorful pool floats and glide on the sun-kissed Eel River while jamming out to live music.

The lineup for Northern Nights 2022 is stellar, with performances on tap from TroyBoi, CloZee, SNBRN, Elderbrook, J. Worra, Claude VonStroke and Qrion, among others. More artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.

You can purchase tickets to Northern Nights 2022 here.

