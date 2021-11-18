Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Northern Nights, Electronic Music Festival With Legal Cannabis Consumption, to Return in 2022
The 2022 edition of Northern Nights will feature performances from TroyBoi, CloZee, SNBRN, and more.
Jamal Eid

Cannabis-forward festival Northern Nights is welcoming electronic music fans back to the dank side in 2022.

Northern Nights organizers have announced that the festival will return to California’s idyllic Redwood Forest from July 15-17, 2022 at Cook’s Valley Campground in Piercy. They've put together a stellar lineup for the event's 2022 edition, which will feature performances from TroyBoi, CloZee, SNBRN, Elderbrook, J. Worra, Claude VonStroke, and Qrion, among others. More artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.

One of the most unique features of the boutique electronic music festival is its River Stage, where fans can float on the sun-kissed Eel River while jamming out to live music.

northern nights

Northern Nights' pièce de résistance, however, is its cannabis-forward ethos. According to a press release, it's the first music festival to have legal onsite sales and consumption of recreational cannabis. Next year attendees will be able to partake in "medicated dining" and "cannabis yoga," among other bespoke experiences offered in their pioneering Tree Lounge consumption area.

And attendees won't be smoking dirt. 2019's Tree Lounge showcased buds from a number of powerhouse cannabis industry players from the Emerald Triangle, the largest cannabis-producing region in the United States. Ergo, attendees will quite literally be living the high life.

Tickets to Northern Nights are on sale now. You can purchase them here and check out the full lineup below.

Northern Nights 2022 lineup featuring TroyBoi, CloZee, Elderbrook, SNBRN, and more.

Northern Nights 2022 lineup featuring TroyBoi, CloZee, Elderbrook, SNBRN, and more.

