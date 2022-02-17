Celebrate O Beach Ibiza's 10-Year Anniversary at Maldives Weekender

Picture this: It's November. You jet off to the Maldives to escape winter and spend the morning snorkelling with tropical fish. Then, in the afternoon, you relax in a multi-sensory spa, followed by an evening of gastronomic delight in a world-class restaurant.

Sounds dreamy right?

For four days and four nights, 800 people will retreat to the Maldives for a once-in-a-lifetime experience with all of that and more. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of O Beach Ibiza, the White Isle lifestyle brand is going above and beyond with their Maldives weekender from November 25th to 29th, 2022.

The event is set to take over three breathtaking islands situated in the Indian Ocean: The Hardrock Maldives, Saii Lagoon, and The Marina. Each island will host uniquely curated events like beach parties, club events, brunches and more. The parties will be hosted by O Beach Ibiza favorites KISStory, Boat Club, Pool Party, Aces, Ibiza Spray, SIN Sundays and Hot Bed.

O Beach Island Maldives event is set to take over three breathtaking islands: The Hardrock Maldives, Saii Lagoon, and The Marina c/o Press

"We are so excited to be offering this trip of a lifetime to the Maldives so people can come and celebrate our 10th year with us in true style," says Gemma Charters, Director of Brands and Events. "It is unlike anything anyone has seen before upon those archipelago of islands and it will be a very special trip not to be missed."

Each night guests will enjoy DJ sets from Billie Clements, Billy Cocks, Chris Wright, Colin Francis, G Chase, Grant Collins, J Funk and more, with additional artist to be announced.

You can check out the current list of artists below.

Guests will have the choice between two idyllic resorts for their four-nights stay—Hard Rock Hotel or Saii Lagoon Maldives—as well as a breadth of activities, restaurants, holistic experiences and so much more. Prices start from £1750 (roughly $2,300 USD) for all-inclusive food and beverage, accommodations, access to all events and airport transfers. It's important to note that flights are not included in the package.

If you wanted to make the most of your time in the Maldives, the experience also provides add-ons to your trip such as excursions, dining at a selection of fine restaurants, and indulging in various spa treatments.

When making a booking, there is the option to make the payment in full or pay a deposit, followed by two installment payments. For more information about payment plans, navigate here.

To find out more information about O Beach Island Maldives, head to the official website.

