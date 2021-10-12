October 13, 2021
Here's All the Events Going Down for O Beach Ibiza's 2021 Closing Weekend

Here's All the Events Going Down for O Beach Ibiza's 2021 Closing Weekend

One of Ibiza's most prized beach clubs is going out with a bang this summer.
After a season riddled with restrictions and uncertainty, Ibiza's premier beach club, O Beach, is closing the season with an extraordinary three-day weekend.

The 2021 summer season was markedly better than 2020, but it hasn't been easy for the illustrious party island. With dance-floors only reopening last week, nightlife venues and dayclubs alike have had to remain nimble, navigating the complexities of COVID-19 to capitalize on the last hot summer days of the season.

O Beach has maintained its world-class reputation by keeping a full schedule, adhering to guidelines instated by the Spanish government, and booking the best talent available to save the best of the summer for last. 

The massive beach club boasts a 600m2 swimming pool, luxe lounge, sunset roof garden, poolside garden area, and the ultimate VIP dayclub experience with personalized waiter service. O Beach's expansive menu includes light cocktail snacks and platters with a drink menu featuring nearly every flavor of Ciroc, from standard to absurdly huge sizes for large groups.

Here's what's on the docket for O Beach Ibiza's sun-kissed closing week.

Friday, October 15th: Pool Party

FAQpng

Sun-seeking partiers can enjoy the last of the Balearic summer in the club's front stage pool, which will feature energizing house music from resident DJs Tom Crane, Grant Collins, and Sam Dungate plus some surprise guests. You can book your beds for the closing pool party here.

Saturday, October 16th: Boat Club

IMG_0588-1024x683

If nautical hedonism is something you crave, then Saturday's return of Boat Club is for you. Expect a full deck of uplifting house music from Boat Club favorites and some new faces plus a one-of-a-kind theme. You can book your beds for the closing boat party here.

Sunday, Oct 17th - Closing Party

Untitled-design-18

All good things must come to an end, but not without a bang. O Beach's closing parties are known as some of the biggest of the season and this year is no exception. Sensational aerial acts, exotic dancers, and O Beach's signature sounds are how to end a proper summer in Ibiza. Book your poolside bed for the last party of the season here.

