Amelie Lens, Hot Since 82, Seth Troxler, More Set to Headline Ocaso Festival 2022

Immersed in a true Central American paradise, Ocaso Festival taps in some of the best international and local artists around year after year. Hosted in the stunning town of Tamarindo, Costa Rica, this multi-day experience incorporates incredible underground music and culture for a unique festival experience.

From January 6th to 11th, partiers can retreat to the jungle to join in on this idyllic event. With a focus on intimate dancing experiences, Ocaso is celebrated for its special sunrise and sunset sessions, sets on the beach, and poolside romps. And the pure beauty of Costa Rica never fails to amaze.

While the full lineup for the fifth edition of Ocaso is yet to be released, so far the bill includes Amelie Lens, Hot Since 82, Seth Troxler, and Magit Cacoon, among others. Ocaso's dedication to cultured sounds remains, with more internationally celebrated names to be announced in phase two.

Flyer for the 2022 edition of Ocaso Festival. Ocaso Festival

Ocaso is an inclusive event that prides itself on being a safe place. "[Exclusion] is not what we believe the underground is about and it does not respect the roots of this movement," the Ocaso team said in a press statement. "Ocaso does not have a VIP area, does not have a VIP pass, does not have bottle service or anything that is not to be enjoyed by every single attendee. We believe we are all the same and no walls should be placed between us."

Ocaso is also a “leave no trace” event. Each year attendees help clean up the beach in Tamarindo before and after the festival to ensure the land is left just as it was, with the goal of reducing the carbon footprint.

A full six-day festival pass for Ocaso starts at just $109 for residents of Latin America and $159 for international guests. Tickets for Ocaso Festival go on sale October 5th and can be purchased on the event's official website.

