Cheat Codes, Vanic, More to Perform at Hybrid EDM and Gaming Festival to Benefit Vancouver Aquarium

Music platform Bandsintown has announced "Ocean Meets Music," a hybrid EDM and gaming festival to benefit the Vancouver Aquarium. Spearheaded by Vanic, the event is set to unite many major figures in electronic music and esports to raise awareness for global ocean conservation and research.

All net proceeds from the virtual livestream will be directed to the Vancouver Aquarium. Since shutting down in March due to the impact of COVID-19, the aquarium has been in dire straits and is in danger of closing forever, which would be daunting for ocean conservation efforts. Those looking to help out in the short term can do so by signing a petition to save it from permanent closure.

The lineup combines 14 electronic artists with major names in the gaming community, who will compete in a litany of competitions, including a live Valorant tournament. "Riding off our online festival DREAMWORLD with 5M viewers, we’re excited to work with amazing partners like Vanic and Bandsintown for our next big festival experience with DJ sets and a whole new gaming experience we can’t wait to debut on the new digital stage," said Abhi Mehta, CEO of We Dream Worlds, one of the fest's organizers.

"The combination of livestreaming, music, gaming, and tech highlights the diverse activity that we at Bandsintown are proud to present on our Bandsintown LIVE channel,” added Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. "And given the situation facing the Vancouver Aquarium, we are happy to co-sponsor this event and use our platform as leaders in the livestreaming world to do real-world good."

Fans can RSVP here and find the full lineups below. They can tune into the event via Bandsintown LIVE all day on Saturday, July 18th from 6PM to 1AM ET (3PM to 10PM PDT).

Music Lineup:

VANIC

DJ SODA

Brooks

TOKYO MACHINE

Poni

Hahlweg

DNMO

Grant

WEIRD GENIUS

Cheat Codes

Nurko

Gammer

*Secret guest to be revealed

Gaming Lineup:

KUURO

JERICHO

Emong

Vincent

QuarterJade

JakenBakeLive

LIONE

JVNA

Team Liquid Mendo

SanchoWest

Calcium