ODESZA's long-awaited return to the stage is officially set in stone.

The beloved duo will return to their hometown of Seattle on July 29th for a massive show at the Climate Pledge Arena, a sustainable concert venue and the first net zero certified arena in the world. With a capacity of over 17,000, it'll be ODESZA's largest performance in Seattle to date.

ODESZA's last performance took place almost three years to the date of today's announcement, when they tied a bow on 2019's "A Moment Apart" tour with a two-day finale at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Dubbed "The Return," the momentous comeback show could herald a tour in late 2022.

Fans can expect the duo to pull out all the stops in terms of their live production. According to the arena's website, the concert will serve as a "reminder of how ODESZA has pioneered the live stage for electronic music."

ODESZA have tapped two Grammy-nominated acts to support them at "The Return." They'll be joined by Foreign Family Collective artist ford., who was nominated in the category of Best Remixed Recording in 2020, and Sylvan Esso, whose scintillating Free Love album garnered a nod for Best Dance/Electronic Album at this year's edition.

"For our first show back in three years we couldn’t think of a better place than in our hometown," ODESZA said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "The energy in Seattle is truly something else and to top that off, we’re surrounded by so many of our friends and family. We really can’t express how excited and grateful we are to be playing live music again, especially at home. We’re working hard to put together an incredible show and can’t wait to see everyone there."

ODESZA recently released their first new music since 2018, when they dropped "The Last Goodbye" in February before unveiling a gripping music video. They followed with a stunning, signature single called "Better Now" in early March.

Pre-sale tickets will launch on Thursday, March 17th at 10AM PT before the public on-sale begins the following day at the same time. You can sign up for presale access here.

