Skip to main content
ODESZA Announce First Live Shows In Three Years

ODESZA Announce First Live Shows In Three Years

ODESZA's comeback shows are slated for July 2022, and could herald a tour.

Tonje Thilesen

ODESZA's comeback shows are slated for July 2022, and could herald a tour.

Editor's Note: This report has been updated to include two additional concerts, which were announced by ODESZA following publication.

ODESZA's long-awaited return to the stage is officially set in stone.

The beloved duo will return to their hometown of Seattle on July 29th for a massive comeback show at the Climate Pledge Arena, a sustainable concert venue and the first net zero certified arena in the world. With a capacity of over 17,000, it'll be ODESZA's largest performance in Seattle to date.

Due to overwhelming demand following ODESZA's announcement of the show, which sold out shortly thereafter, they announced two more performances at the Climate Pledge Arena on July 30th and 31st.

Fans can expect the duo to pull out all the stops in terms of their live production. According to the arena's website, the concerts will serve as a "reminder of how ODESZA has pioneered the live stage for electronic music."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

odesza
EVENTS

ODESZA Announce First Live Shows In Three Years

ODESZA's comeback shows are slated for July 2022, and could herald a tour.

By Jason Hefflerjust now
amelie lens
NEWS

Amelie Lens' Exhale Records Releases Charity Compilation to Aid Humanitarian Efforts In Ukraine

Amelie Lens and the resident producers of Exhale unleash the sounds of the underground for a good cause.

By Cameron Sunkel6 hours ago
lightning in a bottle 2019
EVENTS

Lightning in a Bottle Announces Compass Music, Learning and Culture Programming Ahead of 2022 Festival

Compass proudly leads attendees on a thought-provoking journey.

By Carlie Belbin6 hours ago

"For our first show back in three years we couldn’t think of a better place than in our hometown," ODESZA said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "The energy in Seattle is truly something else and to top that off, we’re surrounded by so many of our friends and family. We really can’t express how excited and grateful we are to be playing live music again, especially at home. We’re working hard to put together an incredible show and can’t wait to see everyone there."

ODESZA's last performance took place over three years ago, when they tied a bow on 2019's "A Moment Apart" tour with a two-day finale at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Dubbed "The Return," the momentous show could herald a tour in late 2022.

ODESZA have tapped two Grammy-nominated acts to support them at "The Return." They'll be joined by Foreign Family Collective artist ford., who was nominated in the category of Best Remixed Recording in 2020, and Sylvan Esso, whose scintillating Free Love album garnered a nod for Best Dance/Electronic Album at this year's edition.

ODESZA recently released their first new music since 2018, when they dropped "The Last Goodbye" in February before unveiling a gripping music video. They followed with a stunning, signature single called "Better Now" in early March.

Pre-sale tickets will launch on Thursday, March 17th at 10AM PT before the public on-sale begins the following day at the same time. You can sign up for presale access here.

FOLLOW ODESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Odesza
Instagram: instagram.com/odesza
Twitter: twitter.com/odesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hCvE32

Related

odesza
EVENTS

ODESZA Announce Final A Moment Apart Show

ODESZA are ending the A Moment Apart era with one last show at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Odesza
EVENTS

ODESZA to Play Special DJ Set at the Location of Their First-Ever Show

ODESZA are going back to the place where it all began.

ODESZA
EVENTS

ODESZA Announces Special One-Time Airing of Massive 2018 Lollapalooza Set Tonight

Relive the magic of ODESZA's 2018 Lollapalooza set.

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to ODESZA's Stunning New Single, "Better Now"

The song, which features Portuguese singer-songwriter MARO, follows the release of ODESZA's momentous comeback single, "The Last Goodbye."

ODESZA Coachella 2018
NEWS

ODESZA Performs Breathtaking Live Set at Coachella 2018

At one point, hundreds of drones hovered over the main stage.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces 2020 New Year's Drive-In Shows

You can now kiss 2020 goodbye with an electrifying deadmau5 set.

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch

It's safe to say ODESZA are officially back.

Odesza @ Wellmont (EDM.com Feature)
EVENTS

ODESZA Bring the 2019 A World Apart Tour to The Wellmont Theater

ODESZA go big at The Wellmont Theater for their final headline show before the 2019 festival season.