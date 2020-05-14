ODESZA Announces Special One-Time Airing of Massive 2018 Lollapalooza Set Tonight

Back in 2018, ODESZA graced the stage of illustrious Chicago festival Lollapalooza and dropped a historic set. The beloved electronic duo is now giving fans the chance to relive the magic of that performance with a freshly announced livestream event.

ODESZA took to Twitter to share the news of the exciting virtual event, which will go down tonight. "One of our favorite sets we’ve ever played," they wrote.

ODESZA also recently unveiled their new collaborative project with Golden Features called BRONSON, dropping two new singles in the process. BRONSON's self-titled debut album is tentatively due out July 17th, and it will consist of 10 songs in total. The record will also feature vocals from ODESZA's Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, which is a first for ODESZA, one of dance music's most popular duos.

Tune into ODESZA's re-broadcast of their larger-than-life 2018 Lolla performance at 5PM PST (8PM ET) via YouTube here.

