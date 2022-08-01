"We're Back": ODESZA Return for First Live Show In Three Years

It only took two words for ODESZA to properly introduce their long-awaited return to the touring circuit: "We're back."

Over the weekend, the Grammy-nominated duo kicked off an innovative amphitheater tour at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena in support of their scintillating fourth album, The Last Goodbye. The show on July 29th not only marked the beginning of a momentous, three-day hometown takeover, but also ODESZA's first live performance in three years.

Longtime fans of ODESZA can attest that there's nothing quite like the duo's live performances. Their signature drumline, captivating production and immersive visuals are enough to leave even the most veteran concert-goer awestruck.

ODESZA unveiled all-new visuals and production at the sold-out show as they blitzed fans with classic tracks and soaring live renditions of music from The Last Goodbye.

Billed as "The Return," ODESZA's Seattle run sets in motion an ambitious tour which will set out to be carbon negative. They're striving to make their concerts more environmentally sustainable through a partnership with REVERB, a nonprofit that partners with music festivals and venues to green their events.

Fans are able to take climate action onsite at each show, where an ODESZA + REVERB Eco Village will be set up to support the band's sustainability efforts. A number of venues, like New York's Forest Hills Stadium, have urged prospective attendees to consider taking public transportation or carpooling to reduce carbon pollution and limit parking traffic.

Fri, July 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUT

Sat, July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUT

Sun, July 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUT

Wed, August 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion * ^ ~

Fri, August 19 – Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater * ^ ~ SOLD OUT

Sat, August 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion * ^ ~ SOLD OUT

Sun, August 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion * ^ ~

Tue, August 23 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater * + ~ SOLD OUT

Thu, August 25 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion * + ~ SOLD OUT

Fri, August 26 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium * ^ ~ SOLD OUT

Sat, August 27 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium * ^ ~ SOLD OUT

Tue, August 30 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann * ^ ~

Thu, September 1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage * # ~

Fri, September 2 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau * # ~

Sat, September 3 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion * # ~ SOLD OUT

Sun, September 4 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center * # ~

Wed, September 7 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park * # = SOLD OUT

Thu, September 8 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre * # =SOLD OUT

Fri, September 9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion * # = SOLD OUT

Sat, September 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion * # = SOLD OUT

Mon, September 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory # = SOLD OUT

Tue, September 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory # = SOLD OUT

Wed, September 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre * # =

Fri, September 16 – Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre * # = SOLD OUT

Sat, September 17 – Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre * # = SOLD OUT

Tue, September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre * # =

Thu, September 22 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater * # =

Fri, September 23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amp * # = SOLD OUT

Sat, September 24 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amp * # = SOLD OUT

Mon, September 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater * # = SOLD OUT

Tue, September 27 – Boise, ID – Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater * # =

Thu, September 29 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park * # =

Fri, September 30 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre * # = SOLD OUT

Sat, October 1 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre * # = SOLD OUT

Support Key

* Sylvan Esso

^ San Holo

# Elderbrook

+ Ben Böhmer (Live)

> ford.

~ Gilligan Moss

= NASAYA



