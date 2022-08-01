"We're Back": ODESZA Return for First Live Show In Three Years
It only took two words for ODESZA to properly introduce their long-awaited return to the touring circuit: "We're back."
Over the weekend, the Grammy-nominated duo kicked off an innovative amphitheater tour at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena in support of their scintillating fourth album, The Last Goodbye. The show on July 29th not only marked the beginning of a momentous, three-day hometown takeover, but also ODESZA's first live performance in three years.
Longtime fans of ODESZA can attest that there's nothing quite like the duo's live performances. Their signature drumline, captivating production and immersive visuals are enough to leave even the most veteran concert-goer awestruck.
ODESZA unveiled all-new visuals and production at the sold-out show as they blitzed fans with classic tracks and soaring live renditions of music from The Last Goodbye.
Billed as "The Return," ODESZA's Seattle run sets in motion an ambitious tour which will set out to be carbon negative. They're striving to make their concerts more environmentally sustainable through a partnership with REVERB, a nonprofit that partners with music festivals and venues to green their events.
Recommended Articles
Oliver Heldens Reworks Piero Pirupa's "We Don't Need" Into Mesmerizing House Remix
Out now via Spinnin’ Records, the track sees Heldens rework the classic yet haunting lines of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall” into a house anthem.
The Church of Music Is a Whimsical Dance Music Series Breaking Barriers In Southern California
"Music is religion, love is our faith and dancing is our practice."
Here's What to Expect at the Mind-Bending Denver Debut of Meow Wolf's Vortex Festival
Renowned for its experiential activations, Vortex is as much of an adult playground as it is a music festival.
Fans are able to take climate action onsite at each show, where an ODESZA + REVERB Eco Village will be set up to support the band's sustainability efforts. A number of venues, like New York's Forest Hills Stadium, have urged prospective attendees to consider taking public transportation or carpooling to reduce carbon pollution and limit parking traffic.
Check out the full list of ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" tour dates below.
ODESZA "The Last Goodbye" Tour Dates 2022
Fri, July 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUT
Sat, July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUT
Sun, July 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena * > SOLD OUT
Wed, August 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion * ^ ~
Fri, August 19 – Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater * ^ ~ SOLD OUT
Sat, August 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion * ^ ~ SOLD OUT
Sun, August 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion * ^ ~
Tue, August 23 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater * + ~ SOLD OUT
Thu, August 25 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion * + ~ SOLD OUT
Fri, August 26 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium * ^ ~ SOLD OUT
Sat, August 27 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium * ^ ~ SOLD OUT
Tue, August 30 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann * ^ ~
Thu, September 1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage * # ~
Fri, September 2 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau * # ~
Sat, September 3 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion * # ~ SOLD OUT
Sun, September 4 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center * # ~
Wed, September 7 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park * # = SOLD OUT
Thu, September 8 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre * # =SOLD OUT
Fri, September 9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion * # = SOLD OUT
Sat, September 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion * # = SOLD OUT
Mon, September 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory # = SOLD OUT
Tue, September 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory # = SOLD OUT
Wed, September 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre * # =
Fri, September 16 – Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre * # = SOLD OUT
Sat, September 17 – Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre * # = SOLD OUT
Tue, September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre * # =
Thu, September 22 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater * # =
Fri, September 23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amp * # = SOLD OUT
Sat, September 24 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amp * # = SOLD OUT
Mon, September 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater * # = SOLD OUT
Tue, September 27 – Boise, ID – Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater * # =
Thu, September 29 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park * # =
Fri, September 30 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre * # = SOLD OUT
Sat, October 1 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre * # = SOLD OUT
Support Key
* Sylvan Esso
^ San Holo
# Elderbrook
+ Ben Böhmer (Live)
> ford.
~ Gilligan Moss
= NASAYA
FOLLOW ODESZA:
Facebook: facebook.com/Odesza
Instagram: instagram.com/odesza
Twitter: twitter.com/odesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hCvE32