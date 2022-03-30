Skip to main content
ODESZA Will Preview Their New Album at Coachella In a Trippy, 11,000-Square Foot Dome

A sneak peak of the forthcoming "The Last Goodbye" album will take place in HP's Antarctic Dome, a 360° interactive art installation.

HP/AEG Worldwide

In 2018, ODESZA made headlines with a jaw-dropping performance at Coachella, where hundreds of drones hovered above the stage to form the duo's logo. 

A lengthy four years later and nearly five since the release of their last studio album, A Moment Apart, ODESZA are finally ready to return to the desert—in the festival's Antarctic Dome, that is. Powered by Coachella sponsor HP, ODESZA will preview music from their forthcoming album, The Last Goodbye, inside the immersive art installation. 

As far as we know, ODESZA, who recently announced an expansive tour, won't actually appear in the Antarctic Dome in-person. Their music, however, will serve as the soundtrack for a digital art showcase complete with 360° screens, surround-sound speakers and trippy 3D imagery.

Coachella

HP's Antarctic Dome in 2017. 

In its 2019 iteration, the 11,000-square foot geodesic dome hosted a short film by RÜFÜS DU SOL. Directed by music video director James Frost and inspired by their hit song "Underwater," the experience was attended by more than 50,000 festival-goers. You can watch it here: 

