ODESZA Announce 2022 Amphitheater Tour

ODESZA partnered with the nonprofit REVERB to make the 25-city tour a carbon-negative event.

Garrett Poulos

When rumors begin to swirl around a band's album or touring plans, oftentimes the reality can be disappointing. Luckily for fans of ODESZA, the frenzy of speculation turned out to be better than they could have ever imagined.

Coming to 25 cities across the United States and Canada this summer is ODESZA's 2022 amphitheater tour, "The Last Goodbye," which takes its name from the duo's upcoming album.

ODESZA will be taking the stage on a scale grander than any of their previous tours. In an effort to reduce the environmental impact of large-scale events, they have announced a partnership with the nonprofit REVERB in an effort to make the tour carbon-neutral or—ideally—carbon-negative. There will be a "REVERB Eco Village" at the shows to encourage fans to take climate action.

ODESZA will not be alone on the 27-date run, inviting an eyebrow-raising cast of artists that includes Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Elderbrook, Ben Böhmer and more.

odesza

ODESZA's 2022 tour will hit Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, and other major cities in North America.

"We can’t wait to share this full-length project with you, along with our new show," ODESZA said in a joint press statement. "It’s been a long time coming. From us to you, The Last Goodbye: The Tour."

The rollout for The Last Goodbye has been a rollercoaster for fans, to say the least. In early 2022, ODESZA shared cryptic messages that led many to believe their time as a duo was over. As the frequency of the messages and clues began to accelerate, they eventually released their first original song since 2018, "The Last Goodbye" (with Bettye LeVette).

Not long after, the bigger picture began to unravel, culminating in the formal announcement of a new album, the first since 2017's A Moment Apart. ODESZA also recently released two singles from the record, "Better Now" (with MARO) and "Love Letter" (with The Knocks).

ODESZA's 2022 tour will kick off on July 29th, 2022 with a sold-out, three-day hometown takeover at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. Pre-sale tickets to the tour go on sale Thursday, March 31st at 10AM. You can sign up for the waitlist here and check out the full list of dates below.

ODESZA - The Last Goodbye Tour Dates

Fri, July 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena * >
Sat, July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena * >
Sun, July 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena * >
Wed, August 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion * ^ ~
Fri, August 19 – Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater * ^ ~
Sat, August 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion * ^ ~
Tue, August 23 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater * + ~
Thu, August 25 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion * + ~
Fri, August 26 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium * ^ ~
Tue, August 30 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann * ^ ~
Thu, September 1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage * # ~
Fri, September 2 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau * # ~
Sat, September 3 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion * # ~
Sun, September 4 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center * # ~
Wed, September 7 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park * # =
Thu, September 8 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre * # =
Fri, September 9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion * # =
Mon, September 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory # =
Wed, September 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre * # =
Fri, September 16 – Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre * # =
Tue, September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre * # =
Thu, September 22 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater * # =
Fri, September 23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amp * # =
Mon, September 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater * # =
Tue, September 27 – Boise, ID – Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater * # =
Thu, September 29 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park * # =
Fri, September 30 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre * # =

Support Key
* Sylvan Esso
^ San Holo
# Elderbrook
+ Ben Böhmer (Live)
> ford.
~ Gilligan Moss
= NASAYA

FOLLOW ODESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Odesza
Instagram: instagram.com/odesza
Twitter: twitter.com/odesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hCvE32

