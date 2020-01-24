Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Drops Final Additions to 2020 Lineup

It was to many fans' dismay when news broke that Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) would not return in 2019. Spirits turned around when promotional titan Insomniac swooped in to save the day by acquiring the gathering, thus making for a triumphant return in 2020. Now under the direction of Pasquale Rotella, OMF is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever.

The fourth edition will now span over four days returning to the beautiful Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida March 5th-8th. With Insomniac curating the lineup EDM is reigning supreme, though fans can still expect to see a variety of artists across the musical spectrum. Diversifying the lineup further will be GRiZ, Baynk, Richie Hell, Alexander 23, Amber Lucid, Jaialai, James Vickery, Grandson, UMI and Overjoy. They will be in great company including the previously announced headline acts RÜFÜS DU SOL, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, and Mumford & Sons.

Along with the new additions comes word that OMF's PoWoW! will return to the BE Stage and lead by the headline act Vampire Weekend. The set has become an institution of the festival since its inaugural year back in 2016 led by Miguel and Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler. The unique experience features an eclectic array of artists coming together to deliver what will feel like an intimate jam sesh between friends. It's a chance to hear artists you never thought would share a stage together throw down some amazing music. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience you will not want to miss.

Being that it is a music and arts festival, OMF will continue to feature immersive experiences including pop-up performances, creative installations, yoga, life-enhancing workshops, and a plethora of other activities to get the most out of the four-day event. Over 100 artists will be spread across the five immersive stages.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will take place from March 5th-8th, 2020. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

FOLLOW OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/okeechobeefest/

Twitter: twitter.com/okeechobeefest

Instagram: instagram.com/okeechobeefest/