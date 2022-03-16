Photos: Relive the Magic of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022

Nestled away just miles outside of the small town of Okeechobee, Florida, stands a large acreage of land where music, arts, and incredible people come together once a year for the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. In early March, Sunshine Grove hosted the 2022 edition of the fest—and EDM.com was on the ground to capture all of the most memorable moments.

The brainchild of Pasquale Rotella and his team at Insomniac, Okeechobee is a wonderland for creativity to thrive. The grounds are an oasis, a sun-kissed utopia of kinetic dance music and colorful art installations.

Art installation in the Chobee Wobee village at Okeechobee 2022. brphoto.co

For four days and four nights, Okeechobee featured some of the biggest named acts in the EDM sphere, such as Porter Robinson, GRiZ, and REZZ. The festival curated a perfect blend of genres that left something for everyone.

Fans pose at the Aquachobee beach at Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival 2022 Lauren Decanio for Insomniac Events

The weekend started off with a huge gathering on the Aquachobee stage, where the crowd poured in for bass music favorites, VCTRE, Chee, Tsuruda, and EPROM. As the sun fell over the Aquachobee beach, a special set went down in tribute of the late CharlesTheFirst.

Charles The First tribute on the Aquachobee stage at Okeechobee 2022 brphoto.co

Over on the main stage, Two Feet was followed by REZZ, who closed out the night with two massive performances. The Be stage stood tall on a sprawling area of lush grass, nestled in a cove in the forest.

The Be stage at Okeechobee Music And Arts Festival 2022 Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events

The Jungle 51 and Incendia stages were the home to late-night afters shows, which carried on till the break of dawn at 7AM and featured SuperTask, Freddy Todd, EAZYBAKED and more. These stages packed in the crowd for an awesome late-night party.

Finally, Sven Väth performed a stunning final set from 10PM to 5AM to close out the festival.

Clozee performs on the Here stage at Okeechobee brphoto.co

Day two showcased a jam-packed day of music, starting at noon with Los Angeles bass producer Saka on the Aquachobee stage for a phenomenal set. The day carried on with performances from Potions, Of The Trees, Elderbrook, Caribou, Gary Clark Jr. and Tame Impala. On day three we saw the likes of GRiZ, Troyboi, The Glitch Mob, Deathpact, Lab Group and Soulclap.

Aquachobee stage at Okeechobe Music And Arts Fesitval 2022 brphoto.co

Day 4 saw ford., Goth Babe, Twin Shadow, Kasbo, Dombresky, Mt. Joy and CloZee before Porter Robinson delivered a shimmering performance to close out the festival's mainstage.

All in all, there was something more at Okeechobee—a feeling of togetherness, community, and a sense of renewed energy. When a fest is able to create an atmosphere so comfortable that it feels like home, you know they're doing something right.

Fans rejoice on the Aquachobee Beach at Okeechobee Music at Arts Festival 2022 Alex Perez for Insomniac Events

GRiZ performs on the Be stage at Okeechobee 2022 brphoto.co

Pyro on the Be Stage at Okeechobee 2022 brphoto.co

TroyBoi backstage at Okeechobee 2022 brphoto.co

Porter Robinson at Okeechobee 2022 brphoto.co

Clozee family photo at Okeechobee 2022 brphoto.co

Earthgang at Okeechobee 2022 brphoto.co

Fans pose in the campground of Okeechobee 2022 brphoto.co

You can relive all the best moments from Okeechobee in our exclusive photo gallery below.

Photos by: Brian Rapaport with additional photos from Alex Perez, Juliana Bernstein, Ivan Meneses, Brian Hensley, Kasey Filmore, and Lauren Decanio for Insomniac Events.

