Skip to main content
Relive the Magic of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 With These Photos

Relive the Magic of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 With These Photos

Insomniac Events delivered yet another weekend full of magical moments in Sunshine Grove.

Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events

Insomniac Events delivered yet another weekend full of magical moments in Sunshine Grove.

Nestled away just miles outside of the small town of Okeechobee, Florida, stands a large acreage of land where music, arts, and incredible people come together once a year for the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. In early March, Sunshine Grove hosted the 2022 edition of the fest—and EDM.com was on the ground to capture all of the most memorable moments.

The brainchild of Pasquale Rotella and his team at Insomniac, Okeechobee is a wonderland for creativity to thrive. The grounds are an oasis, a sun-kissed utopia of kinetic dance music and colorful art installations.

Art installation in the Chobee Wobee village at Okeechobee 2022.

Art installation in the Chobee Wobee village at Okeechobee 2022.

For four days and four nights, Okeechobee featured some of the biggest named acts in the EDM sphere, such as Porter Robinson, GRiZ, and REZZ. The festival curated a perfect blend of genres that left something for everyone.

Fans pose at the Aquachobee beach at Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival 2022

Fans pose at the Aquachobee beach at Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival 2022

The weekend started off with a huge gathering on the Aquachobee stage, where the crowd poured in for bass music favorites, VCTRE, Chee, Tsuruda, and EPROM. As the sun fell over the Aquachobee beach, a special set went down in tribute of the late CharlesTheFirst.

Charles The First tribute on the Aquachobee stage at Okeechobee 2022

Charles The First tribute on the Aquachobee stage at Okeechobee 2022

Over on the main stage, Two Feet was followed by REZZ, who closed out the night with two massive performances. The Be stage stood tall on a sprawling area of lush grass, nestled in a cove in the forest. 

The Be stage at Okeechobee Music And Arts Festival 2022 

The Be stage at Okeechobee Music And Arts Festival 2022 

The Jungle 51 and Incendia stages were the home to late-night afters shows, which carried on till the break of dawn at 7AM and featured SuperTask, Freddy Todd, EAZYBAKED and more. These stages packed in the crowd for an awesome late-night party.

Finally, Sven Väth performed a stunning final set from 10PM to 5AM to close out the festival.

Clozee performs on the Here stage at Okeechobee

Clozee performs on the Here stage at Okeechobee

Day two showcased a jam-packed day of music, starting at noon with Los Angeles bass producer Saka on the Aquachobee stage for a phenomenal set. The day carried on with performances from Potions, Of The Trees, Elderbrook, Caribou, Gary Clark Jr. and Tame Impala. On day three we saw the likes of GRiZ, Troyboi, The Glitch Mob, Deathpact, Lab Group and Soulclap.

Aquachobee stage at Okeechobe Music And Arts Fesitval 2022

Aquachobee stage at Okeechobe Music And Arts Fesitval 2022

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Okeechobee_brphotoco133
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the Magic of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022

Insomniac Events delivered yet another weekend full of magical moments in Sunshine Grove.

By Brian Rapaport13 seconds ago
Terry Golden 4_Black
MUSIC RELEASES

Terry Golden Enlists Robbie Rosen for Sensational House Single, "Save Me"

The feel-good future house tune arrives by way of Play Records.

By EDM.com Staff15 minutes ago
lost lands
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Drops Two-Hour Lost Lands 2021 Mix, Announces Compilation Album

The upcoming compilation will include six unreleased tracks, including one from Excision himself.

By Nick Yopko21 hours ago

Day 4 saw ford., Goth Babe, Twin Shadow, Kasbo, Dombresky, Mt. Joy and CloZee before Porter Robinson delivered a shimmering performance to close out the festival's mainstage.

The campground at Okeechobee 2022

The campground at Okeechobee 2022

All in all, there was something more at Okeechobee—a feeling of togetherness, community, and a sense of renewed energy. When a fest is able to create an atmosphere so comfortable that it feels like home, you know they're doing something right.

Fans rejoice on the Aquachobee Beach at Okeechobee Music at Arts Festival 2022

Fans rejoice on the Aquachobee Beach at Okeechobee Music at Arts Festival 2022

GRiZ performs on the Be stage at Okeechobee 2022

GRiZ performs on the Be stage at Okeechobee 2022

Pyro on the Be Stage at Okeechobee 2022

Pyro on the Be Stage at Okeechobee 2022

TroyBoi backstage at Okeechobee 2022

TroyBoi backstage at Okeechobee 2022

Porter Robinson at Okeechobee 2022

Porter Robinson at Okeechobee 2022

Clozee family photo at Okeechobee 2022

Clozee family photo at Okeechobee 2022

Earthgang at Okeechobee 2022

Earthgang at Okeechobee 2022

Fans pose in the campground of Okeechobee 2022

Fans pose in the campground of Okeechobee 2022

You can relive all the best moments from Okeechobee in our exclusive photo gallery below.

Photos by: Brian Rapaport with additional photos from Alex Perez, Juliana Bernstein, Ivan Meneses, Brian Hensley, Kasey Filmore, and Lauren Decanio for Insomniac Events.

Okeechobee_brphotoco000
217
Gallery
217 Images

FOLLOW OKEECHOBEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/okeechobeefest
Instagram: instagram.com/okeechobeefest
Twitter: twitter.com/okeechobeefest
Website: keechobeefest.com

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:  

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents
Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents
Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents
Website: insomniac.com

Related

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
EVENTS

Okeechobee 2022: Set Times, Festival Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the 2022 edition of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, learn about the event's policies, schedules and more.

OKEECHOBEE
EVENTS

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Drops Final Additions to 2020 Lineup

Vampire Weekend to curate the 4th edition of OMF’s signature PoWoW

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Stage Shot
NEWS

Alison Wonderland, Bassnectar and More on Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2020 Lineup

The lineup for Okeechobee's first edition since Insomniac acquired the festival has been announced.

Okeechobee
NEWS

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Canceled for 2019 Edition

Minutes from an OkeeChobee County Commissioner's meeting have surfaced.

Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events 12
EVENTS

Everything We Loved About the Reincarnation of Okeechobee Music Festival

There was a SpaceX launch during Bassnectar. Need we say more?

ILLENIUM - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 19
EVENTS

Relive Global Dance Festival's Magical Denver Return [Recap + Photo Gallery]

Global Dance delivered a massively successful festival with Kaskade, Excision, and many more.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Stage Shot
NEWS

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Confirms Cancellation of 2019 Edition

A statement released by Okeechobee Music & Arts has verified what surfaced last week.

Okeechobee
EVENTS

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Will Return in 2020

After taking 2019 off, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is set to return in 2020.