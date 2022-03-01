Okeechobee 2022: Set Times, Festival Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know

One of Florida's most beloved annual music festivals—and a crown jewel in the Insomniac family—Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is returning to the Sunshine State March 3-6. With a lush green oasis to call home, Okeechobee brings a special energy to dance music fans year in and year out.

EDM.com is here to help you navigate through the festival's various policies and guidelines to help you have the best festival experience. Read on to find out about travel tips, venue and box office hours, COVID-19 protocols, performance times, and everything else in-between. Those who still need a last-minute ticket can secure passes here.

OKEECHOBEE BOX OFFICE

The official Box Office and Will Call are located at:

Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center

4601 Hwy 710 Okeechobee, FL 34972

You can find official hours for both the box office, as well as camping check-in and check-out times, here.

TRAVELING TO OKEECHOBEE

Okeechobee Music & Arts festival is located in Okeechobee, Florida. The official venue address is:

Sunshine Grove

12517 NE 91st Ave

Okeechobee, FL 34972

You will likely be flying into one of the major airports located 50-100 miles away from the venue. Interstate-95 runs North and South along the Eastern coast of Florida and will take you within proximity to Okeechobee. Follow I-95 either North or South depending on the direction you're coming, then turn onto Highway 70 (Okeechobee Road). Next, you will turn right onto NE 128th Ave and stay on it until you reach the festival.

For more info on travel, head here.

OKEECHOBEE 2022 LINEUP AND SET TIMES

Okeechobee has an impressive slate of DJs and live bands across the musical spectrum, such as REZZ, Tame Impala, CloZee, GRiZ, Porter Robinson and more.

The festival is divided up into six stages: "Be," "Here," "Now," "Aquachobee," "Jungle 51," and "Incendia." Check out the full lineups and day-to-day schedules below.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 Day 1 lineup.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 Day 2 lineup.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 Day 3 lineup.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 Day 4 lineup.

FESTIVAL & PARKING MAPS

The campground at Okeechobee goes above and beyond what a normal site may seem like. The campground is your home for four days and four nights, and the Insomniac team maximizes efforts to deliver a world-class experience. From campground entertainment, yoga, workshops and more, campers can expect a wonderful experience.

Check out the Festival Map and Campground Maps below. For more information on campgrounds, head here.

Okeechobee Music & Arts 2022 festival map.

Okeechobee Music & Arts 2022 camping map.

WEATHER

The weather for Okeechobee is looking great all week long. According to the Weather.com 10-day forecast, each day of the festival will have a high of 85° with partly cloudy skies and a temperature reaching low to mid-60s each night.

MERCHANDISE

Insomniac always puts much effort into designing next-level merchandise for you to bring home. This year is no exception. A wide variety of hats, flags, pins, shirts, hoodies and more will be available at the various onsite merch vendors. You can also peruse the online Okeechobee shop here.

LOCKERS & INFO BOOTHS

Info booths will be stationed throughout the venue grounds and staffed by Insomniac's team members. You can also find event staff walking throughout the entire venue.

For those who want to bring extra items and store them in a safe place, lockers will be available to rent throughout the venue grounds. For more information on locker rentals, navigate here.

SAFETY AND MEDICAL

Professional security and trained medical staff will be present throughout the entire festival, according to Okeechobee's website. Read more about the festival's health and wellness guidelines here.

For more information about Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022, visit the official website.

