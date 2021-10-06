October 6, 2021
Porter Robinson, REZZ, GRiZ to Headline Okeechobee 2022
The music and arts festival will also feature performances from Tame Impala, TroyBoi, Flying Lotus, Four Tet, The Glitch Mob, and more.
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Okeechobee is celebrating its 5th birthday with more than 125 artists across a staggering number of genres.

To the delight of music fans in Florida and beyond, Insomniac announced the lineup for the next chapter in the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival saga. Pulling no punches, headlining the event are Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Megan Thee Stallion, REZZ, and GRiZ.

Joining the all-star headliners are performers representing a substantial number of genres both in and out of the electronic sphere. Festival-goers are gearing up for sets from TroyBoi, Flying Lotus, Four Tet, The Glitch Mob, Eprom, Of The Trees, Chee, Elderbrook, CloZee, Caribou, and many more. It's also been revealed that the event will showcase a "superstar mashup featuring special guests," but the identities are not yet known.

The next Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival takes place March 3-6, 2022 at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida. Tickets to the half-decade anniversary event go on sale Thursday, October 7th, 2021. You can learn more about the event and secure your passes here.

Check out the entire lineup for next year's fest below.

Okeechobee 2022 Lineup

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 lineup.

Website: okeechobeefest.com
