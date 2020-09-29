Oliver Heldens Announces Exclusive "Heldens Everywhere" Livestream Performance

Oliver Heldens has announced an upcoming one-of-a-kind livestream performance. Joining forces with blossoming streaming platform Cadenza, the Dutch electronic music superstar is set to perform an interactive concept dubbed "Heldens Everywhere."

Heldens is slated to play an hourlong set this Thursday, October 1st at 21:00 CEST (3PM ET, 12PM PT). The performance, which will be streamed live on Cadenza, was recorded at an old industrial steel plant and theatre in Amsterdam. According to a press release issued to announce the streaming event, the "Heldens Everywhere" show will "put Oliver and a cast of characters in the middle of an evolving set design centered around six different nostalgic TV show concepts."

Heldens seems to be embracing more of a theatrical approach here. Cadenza shared a teaser in which the famed "Gecko" producer transforms into a referee, a sequin-jacketed magician, a chef, and a luchador as he changes costumes. Check out the clip below.

Fans can access the show for $11.99 and they can also opt for an upgrade to Cadenza's VIP option, which includes a limited edition poster. Heldens will sign 200 of the posters and each ticket-holder will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one. You find out more information and purchase your passes here.

