Watch Oliver Heldens Perform at McLaren Racing’s Mocktoberfest Virtual Afterparty

Over the weekend, Oliver Heldens headlined a virtual afterparty for McLaren Racing after the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix in Nürburg, Germany. Dubbed Mocktoberfest, the digital event was co-hosted by the tobacco-free nicotine pouch producer, VELO. In addition to Heldens, Purple Disco Machine was a featured performer and as a bonus, an exclusive Stanton Warriors track was premiered on the stream.

Both sets featured the artists performing in front of green screens with various automotive imagery in the background. As expected, each injected their signature style into the show, perfect to help burn off some of the adrenaline racing fans might have picked up during the Grand Prix.

You can watch both Oliver Heldens and Purple Disco Machine's entire sets from McLaren Racing and VELO's Mocktoberfest virtual afterparty below.

