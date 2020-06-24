Outside Lands Abandons 2020 Event, Announces 2021 Dates and Lineup with ZHU, TroyBoi, Tame Impala, More

Beloved San Francisco music festival Outside Lands is the latest festival to cash in its chips amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to decimate the live music industry.

Representatives of the Bay Area music and arts mecca, which takes place each autumn in San Francisco's sun-kissed, utopian Golden Gate Park, announced the cancellation today. However, organizers are looking to the future, as they also announced dates and a staggering lineup for the fest's 2021 edition, which will go down August 6th to 8th. Tickets are going on sale tomorrow.

Featured performers on the festival's 2021 slate include Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975, Nelly, and Young Thug, among many others. The lineup also features a number of electronic music's corps d'elite, like ZHU, TroyBoi, SOFI TUKKER, Bonobo, and Shiba San.

Organizers also shared an official statement on the Outside Lands website, which you can check out below along with the full lineup.

To Our Outside Lands Community,



We would love nothing more than to be with you this August, listening to our favorite artists in Golden Gate Park and celebrating the best of the Bay Area for our 13th consecutive Outside Lands. After lengthy discussions with local and state health authorities about the impact of COVID-19 both in our community and throughout the world, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety that Outside Lands not be held in 2020.



In what has been a disappointing year for concertgoers and the music industry alike, Outside Lands is looking to the future. We all miss the much-needed community and positivity that comes with our annual celebration in San Francisco and we look forward to bringing the music back in 2021. We are filled with excitement, hope, and anticipation as we announce our lineup for NEXT year’s festival, returning August 6-8, 2021. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 25 at 10am PT. We can’t wait to be back in Golden Gate Park with you, enjoying the best in music, food, beer, wine, art, cannabis and more for what we know will be our best year yet.



The health and safety of the Outside Lands and San Francisco communities have always been and will continue to be our top priority. We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment for you, our fans.



For those Eager Beavers who purchased 2020 passes, we encourage you to hold on to them as they will be honored for the 2021 festival. Passholders choosing to rollover to 2021 will be treated to exclusive contesting for upgrades, giveaways and more throughout the coming year. If you are unable to attend the new date, you have until July 24 to request a full refund.



We thank you for your patience, love and support



– The Outside Lands Festival Team

Outside Lands co-producer Rick Farman also spoke about the cancellation in a press statement.

"Outside Lands was created to celebrate the Bay Area creative community and the small businesses that are the fabric of San Francisco's culture," said Farman. "Given everything that our community is going through, we will continue that mission with a renewed focus as we plan for the 2021 event."

Outside Lands 2021 Lineup:

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Kehlani

The 1975

ZHU

Young Thug

Khruangbin

Beach House

Bonobo

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

Polo & Pan

Big Thief

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Tones and I

EOB

Sharon Van Etten

Marc Rebillet

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

DRAMA

Trevor Daniel

070 Shake

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Parcels

Dijon

The HU

Mahalia

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor

Crooked Colours

Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Badshah

Goth Babe

Neil Frances

Cam

Rexx Life Raj

The Beths

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Remi Wolf

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis

Outside Lands

