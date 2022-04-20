ILLENIUM, TOKiMONSTA, Disclosure, More to Perform at Outside Lands 2022: See the Full Lineup
This year's Outside Lands lineup will cover fans of almost any genre.
Moving away from their Halloween weekend dates of 2021, organizers have shifted the 2022 iteration of the California music and arts festival to August 5-7. Now, they've announced who will be taking the stage this year at Golden Gate Park.
This year's fest will bring out a wild mix of talent spanning hip-hop, bass music, pop, punk roc, and more. Headliners Green Day, Post Malone and SZA will lead the charge, followed by ILLENIUM, Disclosure, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo & Pan, Phoebe Bridgers and Weezer, among others.
Those who just want to enjoy some electronic music will find solace in the Soma Tent, which is dedicated to all things dance. This stage will feature performances from Claude VonStroke, Dixon, India Jordan, TOKiMONSTA, AMÉMÉ, ANNA, Cassian and more.
You can purchase tickets to Outside Lands 2022 here and check out the full lineup below.
