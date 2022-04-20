Skip to main content
ILLENIUM, TOKiMONSTA, Disclosure, More to Perform at Outside Lands 2022: See the Full Lineup

ILLENIUM, TOKiMONSTA, Disclosure, More to Perform at Outside Lands 2022: See the Full Lineup

The multi-genre festival will also feature performances from Green Day, Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

Alive Coverage

The multi-genre festival will also feature performances from Green Day, Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

This year's Outside Lands lineup will cover fans of almost any genre.

Moving away from their Halloween weekend dates of 2021, organizers have shifted the 2022 iteration of the California music and arts festival to August 5-7. Now, they've announced who will be taking the stage this year at Golden Gate Park.

This year's fest will bring out a wild mix of talent spanning hip-hop, bass music, pop, punk roc, and more. Headliners Green Day, Post Malone and SZA will lead the charge, followed by ILLENIUM, Disclosure, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo & Pan, Phoebe Bridgers and Weezer, among others.

Those who just want to enjoy some electronic music will find solace in the Soma Tent, which is dedicated to all things dance. This stage will feature performances from Claude VonStroke, Dixon, India Jordan, TOKiMONSTA, AMÉMÉ, ANNA, Cassian and more.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

blunts & blondes
INTERVIEWS

"A Testament to My Resiliency": Blunts & Blondes On His Debut Album and Cannabis' Impact On His Life

The bass music star fittingly released his debut album, "Story of a Stoner," on 4/20.

By Gabrielle Reeder1 hour ago
illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to ILLENIUM's Spellbinding Remix of Nirvana's "Something In The Way"

The remix, ILLENIUM's first in over two years, was released in celebration of his limited edition "Batman" clothing collection.

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago
northern nights
EVENTS

Northern Nights Will Be the First Music Festival to Have Dispensaries Located at Stages

Naturally, the announcement arrives on 4/20.

By Jason Heffler5 hours ago

You can purchase tickets to Outside Lands 2022 here and check out the full lineup below.

Outside-Lands-Festival-2022

FOLLOW OUTSIDE LANDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SFOutsideLands
Twitter: twitter.com/sfoutsidelands
Instagram: instagram.com/outsidelands

Related

Lollapalooza Paris
EVENTS

David Guetta, ILLENIUM, Malaa, More to Play Lollapalooza Paris 2022: See the Full Lineup

The French festival will also feature performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Pearl Jam, A$AP Rocky, Jack Harlow, and many more.

CONTACT-b2913c
EVENTS

Outside Lands Abandons 2020 Event, Announces 2021 Dates and Lineup with ZHU, TroyBoi, Tame Impala, More

Lizzo, The Strokes, and Tyler, The Creator are also slated to perform at Outside Lands' 2021 event.

Life is Beautiful
EVENTS

ILLENIUM, Dillon Francis, FISHER, More to Perform at Life Is Beautiful 2021: See the Full Lineup

Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala were tapped as headliners for the grand return of the beloved Las Vegas music festival.

CONTACT-b2913c
EVENTS

Outside Lands Announces Lineup for Virtual Edition Featuring ZHU, Gryffin, Major Lazer, More

The free "Inside Lands" stream will also feature artist interviews and iconic archival sets from Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, and more.

Breakaway Festival
EVENTS

Kygo, Madeon, More to Perform at Breakaway Music Festival 2021: See the Full Lineup

The two-day, multi-genre music festival is set to return to the Historic Crew Stadium this fall.

Outside Lands
EVENTS

Outside Lands Reveals Single-Day Lineups

Single-day tickets sold out in record time.

b93002c7-c770-1754-b8cd-3f67c29cbb28
EVENTS

Hangout Music Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With Zedd, ILLENIUM, More

Tame Impala, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey will also perform at the fest, among many others.

Hospitality
EVENTS

NOISIA, Andy C, More to Perform at Hospitality On The Beach 2021: See the Full Lineup

Next summer's event is also set to feature performances from Dimension, Camo & Krooked, Mefjus, and many more.