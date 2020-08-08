Outside Lands Announces Inaugural Virtual Edition, "Inside Lands"

In a first-ever move for the San Francisco music festival, Outside Lands is taking to the digital landscape for its 2020 edition.

Despite calling off the in-person festivities in Golden Gate Park this year, and subsequently announcing its 2021 lineup featuring Tame Impala, ZHU, and more, Outside Lands isn't writing off this year entirely. Instead, organizers have announced a two-day virtual festival, "Inside Lands," which will feature a mix of new features and "best of" style content from the event's archives.

As for which of the festival's iconic sets will be revisited during Inside Lands, that information has yet to be revealed. Some of the additional new content to be featured, however, will spotlight the small businesses community that has helped power the event throughout its rich twelve-year history.

"Our hope is by sharing live performances and interviews from fan favorites and iconic sets from the archives, in addition to shining a spotlight on the small businesses and Bay Area community who are the heartbeat of our festival, we are providing a forum for fans to enjoy the many highlights of the festival safely at home," festival organizer Allen Scott said.

"Inside Lands" is scheduled to stream August 28th and 29th beginning at 4PM PT, only on Twitch.

