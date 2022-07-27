Outside Lands' Curated Cannabis Experience Is Returning In 2022

There are high expectations for Outside Lands 2022.

Despite that awful weed pun, read on to find out more about the return of "Grass Lands," which debuted at the Bay Area fest in 2018 as the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival.

The "Grass Lands" town square will be located south of the festival's Polo Field grounds. According to Outside Lands, cannabis enthusiasts will be able to legally consume goods at a place called the "Garden of Weed'n" (yes, really) from a number of the area's finest purveyors, including exclusive products from Timeless, Woodstock Heritage and Sundae School.

Fear not: organizers haven't forgotten about the munchies. The curated "Grass Lands" experience will offer a slew of food vendors for when cravings inevitably hit, and they can enjoy it from a higher place thanks to a slate of live music in the Arts District.

The slate of musical performances for the 2022 return of Outside Lands' curated cannabis experience, "Grass Lands." Outside Lands

Attendees can also download the Outside Lands app to pre-order cannabis products ahead of time and pick them up after arriving onsite.

Outside Lands is scheduled for August 5-7, 2022. Check out the full lineup, which boasts performances by ILLENIUM, Disclosure, Oliver Tree, TOKiMONSTA, Claude VonStroke and more, here.

You can find out more about "Grass Lands" here.

