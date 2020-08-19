Outside Lands Announces Lineup for Virtual Edition Featuring ZHU, Gryffin, Major Lazer, More

Following their announcement that Outside Lands was entering the virtual concert space in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers have now unveiled the lineup for its first (and hopefully last) livestream event, "Inside Lands."

The virtual fest will feature a number of electronic music stars, including ZHU, Gryffin, Major Lazer, Above & Beyond, SOFI TUKKER, Bob Moses, Louis The Child, and Disclosure, among others. The free streaming event will also broadcast artist interviews and iconic archival sets from Gorillaz, Kehlani, J. Cole, LCD Soundsystem, and more.

Outside Lands, one of the most popular music festivals in San Francisco, is scheduled to return in-person from August 6th to 8th, 2021. The 2021 lineup features Tame Impala, Nelly, Young Thug, Lizzo, the 1975, Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, and many more.

Check out the full "Inside Lands" lineup below. The event will air on August 28th and 29th beginning at 4PM PT (7PM ET) on Outside Lands' Twitch channel.

