Outside Lands 2021 Postponed to Halloween Weekend

To no surprise, many summer festivals are getting cold feet in light of the pandemic, continuing to push their events to a later date due to the impact of COVID-19. Outside Lands is the latest major festival brand to postpone its 2021 edition.

The festival had been scheduled to take place in August 2020, but organizers have officially moved it to Halloween weekend of this year. "Halloween 2021 just got interesting," reads an Instagram post shared by Outside Lands. "We are excited to announce that Outside Lands is moving to October 29 – 31, 2021!"

Although disappointing news for prospective attendees, organizers claim they are working with local and state officials to make the 2021 iteration the safest and most enjoyable festival experience possible. The extension gives them more time to plan accordingly and develop the most effective safety procedures.

Organizers have also announced a slew of additional performers. The 1975, Big Thief, and Beach House are no longer a part of the lineup, but have been replaced by a plethora of incredible acts. Glass Animals, Lord Huron, Flo Milli, Bartees Strange and Grammy winner Kaytranada are among the new artists due to hit the stage.

Three-day general admission tickets are on sale now and are starting at $395. If you already have a pass, there's nothing you need to do at this time. Snag your tickets at the Outside Lands website.

FOLLOW OUTSIDE LANDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SFOutsideLands

Twitter: twitter.com/sfoutsidelands

Instagram: instagram.com/outsidelands