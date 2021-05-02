Outside Lands Reveals Single-Day Lineups

Outside Lands Reveals Single-Day Lineups

Single-Day tickets sold out in record time.
Betsy Newman/Outside Lands

Single-Day tickets sold out in record time.

Just last month it was revealed that Outside Lands would be pushing their beloved Summer event to the Fall. While the update came as no surprise, fans were excited to see a new batch of artists added to the list, and the fact that the date changed to Halloween weekend meant Outside Lands would provide the perfect chance to don some epic costumes. 

The team behind the festival is now back with their next announcement, the single-day lineups. 

The party starts on Friday, October 29th. The first day features a bevy of newly added artists to the roster, including The 1975 replacement headliner Glass Animals. They will be rocking out alongside fellow fresh additions SG Lewis and Kaytranada. Day Two lists ZHU as one of the headlining acts, and sets from Shiba San, Marc Rebillet, and EDM.com's Best of 2020 winner The Midnight, among others. Finally, on Halloween night Tame Impala and RÜFÜS DU SOL will close out the festival with TroyBoi, SOFI TUKKER, Neil Frances, and more. 

As of this publication, all three-day and single-day tickets are sold out. Outside Lands returns to the beautiful Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on October 29-31, 2021. To learn more head over to their website here

Check out the full single-day lineup below.

Outside Lands

Outside Lands has dropped its single-day lineup for the 2021 event. 

