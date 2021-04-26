Ozuna Presents "Cancun Fest" Destination Festival in Mexico With DJ Snake, Wisin, More

The four-day festival will be an all-inclusive experience at The Grand Oasis Resort.

Global Urbano music superstar Ozuna has teamed up with Pollen Presents—a brand that creates unique and exclusive experiences—to announce a four-day music festival that will be taking over The Grand Oasis Resort in Cancún, Mexico, November 4th to 8th.

In addition to a headlining performance from Ozuna, the expansive lineup for the fest has been personally selected by the chart-topping Bourica. Cancun Fest will include performances from world-renowned producer DJ Snake, Wisin from the multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning Reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel, and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers. Also on the star-studded list are Nathy Peluso, Alex Sensation, and Boza along with DJ Camilo, Dimelo Flow, and Caleb Calloway playing sets on location.

Cancun Fest offers attendees standard, premium, or luxury packages ranging in price from $649 to $949 per person, with varying amenities and lodging for the festival. The price tag reflects all-inclusive food and drinks, accommodations, pool parties, beach activities, and of course, access to all musical events.

Accommodation options for Cancun Fest 2021. Pollen

To make the purchasing process easier, payment plans are available for Cancun Fest—with no additional interest fees—and all transactions only require a $30 down payment. One thing to note is that travelers insurance is mandatory for all attendees and can either be purchased from the Travel Insured International referral link or through an independent provider.

Organizers of Cancun Fest have instated a money back guarantee, offering peace of mind should the event be postponed or cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Pollen’s COVID-19 response plan also indicates that a full refund will be granted to those who test positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the event. If any attendees present symptoms of the virus or test positive during the festival, Pollen will provide private accommodations for up to 14 days to safely isolate the individuals.

Find out more information about Cancun Fest via Pollen.

