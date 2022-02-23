After a Two-Year Closure, Pacha Ibiza Is Returning With a Massive Grand Opening Party

Pacha Ibiza is reopening after a brutal two-year closure due to coronavirus concerns, and it's a testament to the historic return of live music in 2022 and beyond.

The grand opening of the legendary Ibiza club will take place on Friday, April 29th and will host Solomun all night. The electronic music veteran has been a prevailing powerhouse DJ for Pacha, and his music has long been embedded in Ibiza's sonic fabric. He played a major role in redefining European house music on the island with his uplifting and anthemic sound.

c/o Press

A melting pot for culture, heritage, music and glamor, Pacha Ibiza has been a coveted clubbing destination since the 1970s. Paired with its eye-popping production, creative decor and more, these elements are responsible for years and years of White Isle memories. With its instantly recognizable cherry motif, the Pacha brand has since evolved considerably, embracing longevity via strategic partnerships with hotels and restaurants and launching a record label.

Almost one year to the day, Pacha Group announced that they were opening a new location in Mykonos in the summer of 2021. Destino Pacha Mykonos overlooks the white sands and turquoise water of the Aegean Sea and features the famous Lío cabaret bar and restaurant. Shortly after the announcement, the organization announced that they were taking over the Café de Paris in the West End of London.

Pre-sale tickets for Pacha Ibiza's Grand Opening Party with Solomun can be purchased for 60€ here.