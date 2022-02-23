Skip to main content
After a Two-Year Closure, Pacha Ibiza Is Returning With a Massive Grand Opening Party

After a Two-Year Closure, Pacha Ibiza Is Returning With a Massive Grand Opening Party

Electronic music vet Solomun will usher in the return of one of Ibiza's most legendary clubs.

Pacha Group

Electronic music vet Solomun will usher in the return of one of Ibiza's most legendary clubs.

Pacha Ibiza is reopening after a brutal two-year closure due to coronavirus concerns, and it's a testament to the historic return of live music in 2022 and beyond.

The grand opening of the legendary Ibiza club will take place on Friday, April 29th and will host Solomun all night. The electronic music veteran has been a prevailing powerhouse DJ for Pacha, and his music has long been embedded in Ibiza's sonic fabric. He played a major role in redefining European house music on the island with his uplifting and anthemic sound.

Grand Opening Party Solomun Pacha Ibiza

A melting pot for culture, heritage, music and glamor, Pacha Ibiza has been a coveted clubbing destination since the 1970s. Paired with its eye-popping production, creative decor and more, these elements are responsible for years and years of White Isle memories. With its instantly recognizable cherry motif, the Pacha brand has since evolved considerably, embracing longevity via strategic partnerships with hotels and restaurants and launching a record label.

Recommended Articles

Pacha
EVENTS

After a Two-Year Closure, Pacha Ibiza Is Returning With a Massive Grand Opening Party

Electronic music vet Solomun will usher in the return of one of Ibiza's most legendary clubs.

By Lennon Cihak
just now
calvin harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris to Return to Ibiza for 2022 Summer Residency at Ushuaïa

One of the world's most successful DJs and producers is returning to the legendary Ibiza club.

By Lennon Cihak
24 minutes ago
ParadiseBlue2022_A
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times for the First-Ever Paradise Blue, Excision's Cancún Oceanfront Festival

Excision will play three different sets throughout the fest, which will also feature performances by Virtual Riot, Zomboy and more of dubstep's finest.

By EDM.com Staff
1 hour ago

Almost one year to the day, Pacha Group announced that they were opening a new location in Mykonos in the summer of 2021. Destino Pacha Mykonos overlooks the white sands and turquoise water of the Aegean Sea and features the famous Lío cabaret bar and restaurant. Shortly after the announcement, the organization announced that they were taking over the Café de Paris in the West End of London. 

Pre-sale tickets for Pacha Ibiza's Grand Opening Party with Solomun can be purchased for 60€ here.

Tags
terms:
SolomunIbizaPacha

Related

calvin harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris to Return to Ibiza for 2022 Summer Residency at Ushuaïa

One of the world's most successful DJs and producers is returning to the legendary Ibiza club.

Lee Foss
NEWS

Lee Foss Will Return to Ibiza After 10 Years for Summer 2022 Residency

"It has been 20 years since I first dreamed of bringing my vision to Ibiza," said Foss.

general ibiza club
EVENTS

Black Coffee, Charlotte de Witte, More to DJ at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza's Joint 2022 Opening Party

The White Isle is healing in a big way.

Screenshot 2021-02-26 at 10.15.29
EVENTS

Iconic Ibiza Club Amnesia Announces 2021 Closing Party

One of the world's most coveted clubbing destinations is primed for its grand return following a year of unprecedented cancellations.

Hot Since 82 (Headshot)
INTERVIEWS

HOT SINCE 82 IS KEEPING IT FRESH WITH NEW IBIZA RESIDENCY [INTERVIEW]

INTERVIEW: Hot Since 82 on Dance Music and his Fresh New Ibiza Residency

Pig-1024x683
EVENTS

Here's All the Events Going Down for O Beach Ibiza's 2021 Closing Weekend

One of Ibiza's most prized beach clubs is going out with a bang this summer.

O Beach Ibiza x Maldives
EVENTS

Celebrate O Beach Ibiza's 10-Year Anniversary at Maldives Weekender

The multi-day music experience will welcome just 800 people to three breathtaking islands.

223730961
NEWS

Pacha Expands to Open New Venue in Mykonos

Destino Pacha Mykonos will be the Pacha Group's first hotel destination outside of Spain.