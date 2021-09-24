Kygo to Take Cabo With New "Palm Tree Music Festival Getaway"

Sam Feldt, Nora En Pure, Gryffin and more are slated to play the beachside festival's inaugural edition.

Kygo and his Palm Tree Crew have met their moniker match in Cabo San Lucas, an upscale Mexican resort city home to seven whole species of coconut bearers. The team will take to the town this December for the inaugural edition of "Palm Tree Music Festival Getaway."

Part luxury retreat and part party, the all-inclusive event will offer whale watching, volleyball and golf in addition to a star-studded DJ lineup. Sam Feldt, Nora En Pure, Gryffin and SOFI TUKKER are among those slated to perform. Kygo himself will also make several appearances, and Macklemore comes billed as a special guest.

Ticket packages are on sale here for the December 2-6 festival, via event partner Pollen. Attendees can also choose from a variety of luxury add-ons, like a boat party with Frank Walker and a brunch with Kygo, at check-out. Those interested in villa and VIP upgrades should reach out directly to Pollen.