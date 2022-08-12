Skip to main content
Excision Preps Headbangers for Return to Cancún With Huge Paradise Blue 2023 Lineup

Rusko, Ray Volpe, Virtual Riot and more are included on this year's Paradise Blue lineup.

Paradise Blue

Headbangers, it's time to prepare your neck braces and sunscreen.

While Excision has been making waves for many years now with his East and West Coast bass music gatherings, Lost Lands and Bass Canyon, he added another event to his arsenal in 2022. Hitting the beach, Excision and friends took fans of the heaviest electronic music sub-genres to Mexico for Paradise Blue, a destination music festival at a beachside resort.

With special late-night performances, beachside partying and a stage flanked by a giant pool, Paradise Blue is unlike anything Excision has organized. Now, just over a year after the festival was revealed, the dubstep titan has announced the lineup for the event's sophomore edition.

In 2023, Rusko, Sullivan King, LEVEL UP, Virtual Riot, Wooli, Dion Timmer, Kompany, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Kai Wachi, FuntCase and many more will take the stage at the sun-drenched celebration of bass music. Excision is also primed to throw down three sets at the fest, which will also feature performances by Lucii and Ray Volpe, who were named to EDM.com's Class of 2021 of 2022, respectively.

118812800_2609375832646047_5893804138589508396_n
NEWS

Bro Safari Opens Up About Substance Abuse, Return to Music: "I Am In a Much Better Place Now"

In a candid letter to his fans, Bro Safari revealed he entered therapy after experiencing mental health issues from touring.

By Mikala Lugen4 hours ago
benny benassi david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate 20 Years of Benny Benassi's Iconic "Satisfaction" With David Guetta's New Remix

Guetta's rework turns back the clock to 2022, when Benassi released what would become a generational dance anthem.

By Mikala Lugen4 hours ago
Infected Mushroom
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Remake 1989 Classic "Black Velvet" With Glitchy Remix: Listen

The duo teamed up with singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb to transform the former #1 hit into a glitchy, bass-driven remake with amplified guitar chords and sultry vocals.

By Mikala Lugen5 hours ago

As a continued commitment to supporting unheralded bass music artists, the lineup also features a number of artists selected to be a part of Excision's Bass Music Initiative.

Excision's Paradise Blue festival will return to Cancún's Paradisus Cancún resort April 28-30, 2022. Tickets to the headbanger's getaway are on sale now and can be purchased here.

