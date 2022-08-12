Excision Preps Headbangers for Return to Cancún With Huge Paradise Blue 2023 Lineup

Headbangers, it's time to prepare your neck braces and sunscreen.

While Excision has been making waves for many years now with his East and West Coast bass music gatherings, Lost Lands and Bass Canyon, he added another event to his arsenal in 2022. Hitting the beach, Excision and friends took fans of the heaviest electronic music sub-genres to Mexico for Paradise Blue, a destination music festival at a beachside resort.

With special late-night performances, beachside partying and a stage flanked by a giant pool, Paradise Blue is unlike anything Excision has organized. Now, just over a year after the festival was revealed, the dubstep titan has announced the lineup for the event's sophomore edition.

In 2023, Rusko, Sullivan King, LEVEL UP, Virtual Riot, Wooli, Dion Timmer, Kompany, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Kai Wachi, FuntCase and many more will take the stage at the sun-drenched celebration of bass music. Excision is also primed to throw down three sets at the fest, which will also feature performances by Lucii and Ray Volpe, who were named to EDM.com's Class of 2021 of 2022, respectively.

As a continued commitment to supporting unheralded bass music artists, the lineup also features a number of artists selected to be a part of Excision's Bass Music Initiative.

Excision's Paradise Blue festival will return to Cancún's Paradisus Cancún resort April 28-30, 2022. Tickets to the headbanger's getaway are on sale now and can be purchased here.

