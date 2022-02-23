Skip to main content
Here Are the Set Times for the First-Ever Paradise Blue, Excision's Cancún Oceanfront Festival

Here Are the Set Times for the First-Ever Paradise Blue, Excision's Cancún Oceanfront Festival

Excision will play three different sets throughout the fest, which will also feature performances by Virtual Riot, Zomboy and more of dubstep's finest.

Paradise Blue

Excision will play three different sets throughout the fest, which will also feature performances by Virtual Riot, Zomboy and more of dubstep's finest.

Sun-kissed beaches aren't typically the setting for neck-snapping dubstep, but not in this headbanger's paradise.

The inaugural Paradise Blue festival invites the world's best bass music artists to the stunning beaches of Cancún, a city frequented more so by romantic honeymooners than head-banging ravers. But if there's anyone to take dubstep where it's never been before, it's Excision, the festival's proprietor and one of its headliners.

Excision and his team have now released the set times for Paradise Blue, which will feature three stages. The Onyx producer will perform three different DJ sets throughout the destination event, scheduled for April 29th to May 1st. Joining him for the oceanfront fest are Virtual Riot, Zomboy, SVDDEN DEATH, Wooli and many more.

Check out the full list of set times below.

Recommended Articles

ParadiseBlue2022_A
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times for the First-Ever Paradise Blue, Excision's Cancún Oceanfront Festival

Excision will play three different sets throughout the fest, which will also feature performances by Virtual Riot, Zomboy and more of dubstep's finest.

By EDM.com Staff
just now
said the sky
MUSIC RELEASES

More Than Just a Phase: Said The Sky Drops Nostalgic Sophomore Album, "Sentiment"

Comprising appearances by We The Kings, The Maine and more, the features on Said The Sky's sophomore album most closely resemble a 2010s Warped Tour flyer.

By Cameron Sunkel
1 hour ago
GG Magree -My Wicked Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

GG Magree Fires On All Cylinders With Monstercat Single, "My Wicked"

The multitalented Aussie released her first single on Monstercat ahead of a 2022 EP announcement.

By Brian Rapaport
1 hour ago

PARADISE BLUE 2022 SET TIMES:

FMORRShXwAgBd52

Related

edc orlando
EVENTS

Here Are the EDC Orlando 2021 Set Times and Schedule

Kygo, Excision, Zedd and more are on the bill for EDC Orlando 2021.

Excision
EVENTS

"Headbanger's Paradise": Excision Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival in Cancún

The inaugural Paradise Blue festival will feature performances by Zomboy, Virtual Riot, 12th Planet, and three sets from Excision himself.

Lost Lands
EVENTS

Here Are the Lost Lands 2021 Set Times and Day-to-Day Schedules

Performances from Excision, Getter, Rusko, and Virtual Riot are among countless can't-miss sets from Lost Lands 2021.

Excision
EVENTS

Subtronics, 12th Planet, More Announced on Stacked Lineup for Excision's First-Ever Reunion Event

Excision also announced that the Lost Lands 2021 lineup will be revealed at Reunion, the two-day bass music extravaganza in Ohio.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

Here are the Set Times for the Second Edition of Excision's Couch Lands "Virtual Stage"

Herobust, Wooli, and more are primed to rattle the virtual rails.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces First-Ever All-Original Throwback Set for Lost Lands 2021

The all-original set will be Excision's third of the weekend at this year's Lost Lands.

DemelloVisuals-4
EVENTS

Look Inside Excision's Laser-Laden Show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center

SVDDEN DEATH, Riot Ten, Boogie T, Kompany, Calcium, and Jessica Audiffred also performed DJ sets.

Lost Lands
EVENTS

Get Prepared for this Weekend's Prehistoric Party with a Special Playlist Courtesy of Excision's Lost Lands Festival

We're gonna party like its 200 BC!