Here Are the Set Times for the First-Ever Paradise Blue, Excision's Cancún Oceanfront Festival

Sun-kissed beaches aren't typically the setting for neck-snapping dubstep, but not in this headbanger's paradise.

The inaugural Paradise Blue festival invites the world's best bass music artists to the stunning beaches of Cancún, a city frequented more so by romantic honeymooners than head-banging ravers. But if there's anyone to take dubstep where it's never been before, it's Excision, the festival's proprietor and one of its headliners.

Excision and his team have now released the set times for Paradise Blue, which will feature three stages. The Onyx producer will perform three different DJ sets throughout the destination event, scheduled for April 29th to May 1st. Joining him for the oceanfront fest are Virtual Riot, Zomboy, SVDDEN DEATH, Wooli and many more.

Check out the full list of set times below.

PARADISE BLUE 2022 SET TIMES: