September 8, 2021
Jamie Jones' Paradise in the Park Returns to Los Angeles
On Saturday, August 21st, Jamie Jones and the Paradise crew took over Pershing Square for an unforgettable day of house music.
David Arellanes

In late August, over 5,000 house music aficionados gathered to share a magical day of house music in Pershing Square for Jamie JonesParadise in the Park. Based in the epicenter of Downtown Los Angeles, the sprawling urban background served as the perfect backdrop for Paradise in the Park.

Since Jones first launched the party at Ibiza’s infamous Club DC-10 back in 2012, the Paradise brand has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. Given his longstanding history with Los Angeles, he debuted the event in the City of Angels in 2017 with a sold-out show at the renowned MacArthur Park. In 2019 it moved to Grant Park for another sold out performance until its reemergence two weeks ago at Pershing Square.

Still very much in the age of COVID-19, 2021 has proven to be a year of very few festivals—especially West Coast-based ones. But this year’s Paradise in the Park didn’t disappoint.

Its state-of-the-art stage and cityscape background served as the perfect backdrop for Los Angeles house heads. The event continued Jones’ partnership with Future Primitive, best known for its unique underground electronic music events. The brand is especially renowned for picking picturesque atmospheres that perfectly embody the cinematic nature of LA.

Jamie Jones' Paradise in the Park Returns to Los Angeles

